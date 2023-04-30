100 years ago,

April 30, 1923

HILLISBORO — The field and track team of the Mattoon High School won the dual athletic meet between that team and Hillsboro High School, the affair being held in that city on Saturday afternoon. While the honors were won by Coach Hampton and his men, the margin was so close that another first annexed to the opposing team's score would have turned it into defeat for the home boys. The score was 60 to 57. The meet was one full of interest, Coach Hampton saying it was the fastest dual meet that his men had ever engaged in. It was held on the athletic field of the new township high school...TUSCOLA — A man giving his name as John Webber and his home as Newton, Jasper Co., was taken into custody by Tuscola officers as a booze runner. Webber was lodged in the county jail and his bond fixed at $1,300. It is said that Webber, two other men and a boy were driving in an automobile, when they ran off the road into a deep ditch, at the northwest corner of town. All members of the party except Webber had made their escape before the officers arrived. A man in a more or less drunken condition and an automobile in the ditch led the officers to make a search and they found some liquor in the car and later found a milk can which had been carried some distance away and which contained several gallons of liquor.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The 4-3 vote of the Firemen's Pension Fund Board on April 19 in favor of granting Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars a 65 percent disability pension has been declared illegal by the state on the grounds that City Atty. Joseph Spitz was not eligible to vote on the issue. The challenge to Spitz's role in the April 18 vote came from the supervisor of the Illinois Department of Insurance, Michael L. Mory. The agency audits the accounts of the firemen's pension fund, according to Spitz. Mory, in a letter to City Clerk Janice Strater stated, "The city attorney, not being a proper board member, should not be allowed to vote concerning the granting of this benefit."...HUMBOLDT — The newly elected Humboldt Township Board has rescinded an apparently illegal salary increase granted to Humboldt Township road commissioner Merlin Jones by the old township board. Jones' raise was $1,200 per year granted by the board in March at the same time the salaries of officials who were elected April 3 and took office April 23 were increased. The commissioner's increase was apparently a violation of the state constitution which states that an increase or decrease in the salary of an elected official on any unit of local government may not take affect during the term for which he was elected.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Seven businesses hardest hit by last month's tornado have put most of the pieces back together. The March 29 twister hit businesses on and around Lake Land Boulevard and along Charleston Avenue. Owners now are either already back in their original locations or operating in temporary facilities while buildings are repaired or rebuilt. El Rancherito, near the start of the tornado's path, was the most severely damaged business that does not have to rebuild. Owner Daniel Angel said a new roof had to be put on and the restaurant was forced to close for two weeks. At the other end of the Tornado's path, Donald Freesmeier's chiropractic office on Charleston Ave. also lost a roof and sustained wind and rain damage to the inside of the building. Near Freesmeier's offices, MAB Paints was also seriously damaged but was open again Monday after the storm. Tomey Long of Commercial Electric said plans are to rebuild the business at its former location at 720 S. 17th Street, the site where the office building was destroyed. Spectrum Printing moved to a temporary location at 201 Richmond Ave. East behind Osco Drug.

5 iconic pieces of furniture in movies and TV 5 iconic pieces of furniture in movies and TV Captain's chair from 'Star Trek: The Original Series' Archie Bunker's chair from 'All in the Family' Central Perk Coffee Shop couch from 'Friends' Chesterfield ruby leather wingback chair from 'The Matrix' Dr. Evil's chair from 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me'