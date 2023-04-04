100 years ago,

April 4, 1923

MATTOON — The proposed repaving of Western Ave., between Nineteenth street and Twenty-first street, was approved by unanimous vote of the city council on Tuesday evening, when the ordinance providing for such improvement came up for action. The improvement is to cost the adjoining property owners $20,500, to be divided in ten equal installments. An ordinance relating to the running at large of animals, as well as chickens, etc, prepared and introduced by City Attorney Hannah, was rejected by the council, seven members voting for it, to five opposing it. Aldermen Owens, Paxton and LaClair, members of the buildings and grounds committee, recommended adversely to the erection of a big sign on a strip of ground between Pine avenue and Commercial avenue, between Twenty-fourth and Twenty-fifth streets. It was held by the committee that such a sign could be detrimental to property of the vicinity.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The IOOF Old Folks Home may challenge "the whole constitutionality" of a city fire alarm system owned and operated by Mattoon fireman Fred Decker, it was announced today. On April 20, 1971, the city council approved an agreement which authorized Decker to install a combination burglary and fire alarm receiving panel system in the police station at city hall. Decker's firm, Fire Extinguisher Sales and Service, was given the exclusive right by the city to have "the sole and only burglary and fire alarm receiving and indicating system." Mayor Roger Dettro recently sent letters to the IOOF Home and the Mattoon Manor nursing home ordering the homes to join the city franchised system by May 1 or lose their fire alarm connections to city hall. IOOF Administrator Howard Reichart told the Journal Gazette today, "We are going to challenge the whole constitutionality of the franchise." He said the nursing home "must have a direct line" to city hall, but he noted, "we just don't want to be forced." The IOOF's fire system is connected to city hall, but it is not connected to the panel installed in the police department. "Evidently, it is in the basement," said Reichart.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Police say Michael Jenkins admitted that he shot a Coles County sheriff's deputy, robbed two banks and a gas station and committed other crimes. Jenkins, 27, was arrested early Thursday for allegedly shooting Deputy Bob Butler and robbing the Lerna First National Bank the day before. Butler, 66, was shot in the neck and face Wednesday after he picked up Jenkins walking toward Charleston on South Fourth Street Road. Butler was listed in critical condition Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. Sheriff Jim Kimball said Butler is expected to recover. Kimball also said it probably won't be known what led to the shooting until Butler can be questioned, and there's no indication yet when that might be possible...CHARLESTON — Former Coles County 911 board Chairman Rex D. Roberts pleaded innocent Friday to official misconduct charges. Former 911 Director Jack Abrams also appeared in court and was appointed a public defender to represent him on similar charges. A grand jury indicted Roberts, 38, Mattoon, and Abrams, 30, of Allenville, in February for allegedly using 911 system funds for their own use. Both men are free on bond.

