100 years ago,

April 5, 1923

DECATUR — The possibility of $1 gasoline in this country was decried as "preposterous and ridiculous" in a speech here by Colonel Robert W. Stewart, Chicago chairman of the Standard Oil Company of Indiana. The board of directors was making an inspection trip here and the speech was delivered before the local Chamber of Commerce. Colonel Stewart denied that his company has any combinations "either directly or indirectly with other so-called Standard companies." Discounting the possibility of $1 gasoline, Stewart stated that such a move upon the part of refining and distributing companies would mean their ruin because motor users could turn to cheaper fuel such as alcohol ... MATTOON — Miss Helen Machan, a teacher in the Mattoon High School, in company with Misses Flora and Ada Ross of Decatur and Miss Mariana Mitchell of Eureka, will sail on June 15 from Quebec on the Mont Laurier for Liverpool. From there they will go to Grenoble, France, where they expect to take a course in French. They will probably remain there until February or later.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mayor Roger Dettro stated Wednesday night that if reelected he would retain Mrs. Janice Strater as city clerk. Dettro made the statement during a candidates' forum held in Burgess-Osborne Auditorium. The statement was made in the wake of wide-spread rumors that former Mattoon High School Athletic Director Harry Gaines, who now works for the state, would be named city clerk following the April 17 general election. Dettro said Mrs. Strater was "doing an excellent job. I haven't even considered the possibility of replacing her." The mayor was asked why Mrs. Strater was receiving only $8,500 as city clerk. Former City Clerk Charles White earned $11,800 a year when he stepped down from his post. Mrs. Strater served six years as assistant city clerk before being promoted last year. She has worked in the city clerk's office for 19 years. Dettro joked that he would like to say that Mrs. Strater was receiving less than White "because she is a woman, but I'm not about to say that." He said that after White stepped down from the post, Mrs. Strater was appointed to replace him. The mayor said that as far as he knew, Mrs. Strater "is happy" with her salary.