100 years ago,

April 6, 1923

ARCOLA — John Boland of Arcola, charged with having stolen an adding machine from the Harris Grain Company of Arcola, was found guilty by a jury in the circuit court this week. He was sentenced to the penitentiary at Chester for from one to fourteen years...TUSCOLA — The cast of Dr. W.A. Colyer of Garrett against the firm of Shannon & Haven, tried in the circuit court resulted in a verdict in favor of the plaintiff, giving him damages of $450. He had sued for $1000. This case grew out of an accident last fall when Dr. Colyer, his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Suffern and Mr. and Mrs. John Kent, all of Garrett, and A.C. Smith of Mattoon were coming to Tuscola in the doctor's automobile, which turned over in the road west of Tuscola, near the home of Dan Baldwin. The car, a new one, was badly damaged and all the seven occupants received injuries, though none of a serious nature. In the trial, Dr. Colyer and his party testified that the accident came about through their meeting a truck belonging to Shannon & Haven which swerved toward their side of the road and that to avoid a collision the doctor's automobile was forced so far over to the side of the road that it went into the ditch.

50 years ago, 1973

The Coles County Regional Planning Commission voted Thursday night to approve, with certain conditions attached, the concept of a proposal to develop a 360-acre tract between Crestview subdivision and Interstate 57. Commission member Charles Stanberry of Charleston cast the only dissenting vote. The plan calls for the development over a period of 10 to 15 years of a commercial and residential area at the site. Cost of the development could range up to $100 million by completion...CHARLESTON — Ed Boone, a member of the Charleston ambulance committee, told the Coles County Regional Planning Commission Thursday there may be a plan for a permanent ambulance service, at least for city residents. Whether the possible plan will encompass any area outside the city limits will depend on local fire districts, townships and the county board, he added. Although the Charleston Ambulance Service is currently under contract to provide service for city residents, and is allowed to serve the rural area as well. Charleston Mayor Max Cougill has indicated the city can neither afford nor justify continuing to provide the service for the rural areas without participating funds.

25 years ago, 1998

EFFINGHAM — For many years, Effingham city officials cramped for space talked about the possibility of building a new City Hall. About three weeks ago it became a reality when office staffs began utilizing it. Situated in downtown Effingham at 201 E. Jefferson, the $2.5 million T-shaped building constructed of brick and precast concrete panels was designed to compliment the courthouse across the street. It was designed by Gatewood, Hance & Associates Architects of Mattoon and was constructed by L.J. Swingler Construction of Teutopolis...CHARLESTON — The front entrance of the Charleston Post Office's lobby should be open for business today if everything goes as planned. The lobby has been closed since Wednesday because a contractor hired by the U.S. Postal Service's Bedford Park office has been repairing a wheelchair ramp and staircase that were out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. An official from the Bedford Park office said in an earlier report that the same contractor had built a wheelchair ramp with a landing that was too narrow and a front staircase with steps that were different heights in an effort to save the U.S. Postal Service money.