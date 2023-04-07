100 years ago,

April 7, 1923

MATTOON — An average of a little better than five divorces a month was granted in the courts of Coles County during the year 1922, according to figures submitted to the National Census Department, at Washington. The courts in which the divorces were granted and the number of decrees given by each court, follow: Coles Circuit Court: 29; Mattoon City Court: 24; Charleston City Court: 12; A total of 65. Fifty-four wives filed petitions for legal separation from their husbands, while eleven husbands filed suits for a divorce from their wives. The charges on which the wives secured their decrees were: Desertion, 17; cruelty, 17; infidelity, 7; drunkenness, 5; drunkenness and cruelty, 3; convicted of felony, 2; extreme cruelty, 1; by agreement, 2. The charges filed by the husbands on which they secured a divorce decree were: Desertion, 7; adultery, 2; drunkenness, 1; cruelty, 1 ... WINDSOR — W.W. Hartsell, city attorney of Windsor for several years, was voted $335 additional attorney fees by the city council at its April meeting, on his claim for $360. The claim was for legal services rendered in 1916 when the city brought suit against the tax collector of Windsor township and his bondsmen for certain tax money collected and turned over to the township officers, instead of to the city officers to whom it should have been paid. For some reason this came never came to trial and the city never did get its share of the fund so handled.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A fashion show will be held next Thursday in the Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 2513 Marshall, to raise funds for Glenn Claxon of Lake Paradise, who recently underwent open-heart surgery. Clothes for the show will be furnished by Bee Line. Proceeds from the ticket sales and profits made from the sale of clothes modeled will be given to Claxon. Participating in the fashion show will be Mrs. Kathy Lockhart and daughter, Erin Nichole, 11 months (star attraction); Mrs. Betty Stiehl and daughter, Lisa; Mrs. Leta Oakley, president of Adam's Ribs (women's group sponsoring the show); and Mrs. Harriet Tucker. ... MATTOON — Ann Hluchnik was named ROTC queen at the annual ROTC ball held Friday in the Mattoon High School gym. Members of her court were Lana Copra and Janice Ueleke, senior attendants; Denise Fedrigon, junior attendant, and Cindy Disque, freshman attendant.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Most of the rubble is cleared and homes are beginning to be built or repaired, but the effects of the March 28 tornado will be lingering in many people's minds for months to come. Traumas such as the tornado "are like the death of a family member," said counselor Lauren Koester, with the Coles County Mental Health Center. "They disrupt an entire life." "What it does is take a normal person and puts them in extremely abnormal situations," Koester said. Koester said post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms can appear within six months or as long as two years after the trauma first took place, although some symptoms can start almost immediately ... HINDSBORO — A Virginia-based mining company is extremely interested in drilling for methane gas in the Embarras Valley Coal Association coal bed, located north of Oakland and Hindsboro. "I'm very enthused about it," said EVCA Chairman Joe McCoskey of Hindsboro. "We have worked for 20 years to try to get something going. We've had a lot of ups and downs." With methane production, landowners could see incomes that are significantly greater than those from crop yields, though the exact amounts can't be estimated without knowing the resources available, Bruce Sakashita, president of Amvest Oil & Gas, Inc. said.

