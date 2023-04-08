100 years ago,

April 8, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

ARTHUR — A band of severe storms brought tornadoes, hail and heavy rain across central Illinois Tuesday, injuring at least four people and destroying or damaging numerous homes. In Moultrie County, four members of a family, including two youngsters, were taken to hospitals with injuries. A mobile home was completely destroyed by the tornado, removing it from its slab and tossing it an estimated 200 yards across the road into afield. The damaged homes and barns were along the Jonathon Creek Township road in Moultrie County...CHARLESTON — A Coles County sheriff's deputy will undergo reconstructive facial surgery today for injuries inflicted when he was shot last week. Deputy Bob Butler has been removed from intensive care and placed in a private room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Sheriff Jim Kimball said. Butler was not ready to be questioned about the incident, however, Kimball said. It probably won't be known what led to the shooting until Butler can tell his story, he added...MATTOON — Fifty years ago today, residents of western Coles County voted to consolidate 27 separate school districts and portions of 14 school districts into the single school district the area knows today. Community Unit School District No. 2 was created on April 8, 1948. Before consolidation, Mattoon was surrounded by many small school districts. Some of these districts, such as Humboldt and Cooks Mills, were large enough to maintain sizable schools, but most of the districts were only large enough to have the one-room school often associated with rural areas. Mattoon businessman Bill Warner was an advocate in 1948 for a consolidated school district. "You hear a lot of criticism about consolidation, but it saved the livelihoods of farm people because they could not afford to support a one room school house, he said...MATTOON — A Mattoon man pleaded with the City Council Tuesday to allow leaf burning. Tom Grissom of 420 Wabash Ave. spoke during the public portion of the meeting, first asking for consideration and then later becoming more agitated about the issue. "I believe the Constitution says majority rules," Grissom said in reference to a recent advisory referendum in which about 71 percent voted for a limited amount of open burning. Grissom said he has health problems yet voted for burning. If health problems are such a big issue, he asked why farming is allowed in the city. He questioned the motives behind the policy change in which now the street department is picking up bagged leaves and reopening the yard waste disposal area behind the department office. In other matters, Orville Beck, another Mattoon resident, asked the city to look into the smell along the railroad track behind South 23rd Street near where a train care of soybeans derailed a year or so ago...CASEY — Less than an hour after an armed robbery at a Casey Bank on Tuesday, a Terre Haute man was in custody, facing federal charges. Gary J. Davis, 33, was arrested near the Indiana state line on an Interstate 70 for allegedly taking a "sizeable" amount of money from the Casey Ambank, 101 W. Alabama Ave. in the lunchtime robbery. There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, said Casey police Chief Steve Clapp, but no shots were fired and nobody was injured. Upon Davis' arrest the money was recovered, but no weapon was found, Clapp said.