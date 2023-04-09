100 years ago,

April 9, 1923

CHARLESTON — Dr. Granville Walker, for many years a practicing physician in this city, was killed in a fall from a window of a building in Chicago this morning, according to word which was received here about noon today. It was intimated that the death of the former Charleston man may have been due to suicide but this theory is scouted by relatives. He was 85 years old, and had been quite feeble of late years. Dr. Walker about eleven years ago, was the subject of considerable unsought publicity growing out of the death of a young woman of Ashmore. The physician was indicted on the charge of causing the young woman's death by means of an operation and was found guilty by a jury in the circuit court, the charge being murder. The jury returned its verdict when Dr. Walker was not in court...MATTOON — An unusually large number of Mattoon motorists took advantage of the clear, if somewhat cold, weather of Sunday for trips, extended and otherwise, and with but few exceptions, most of the roads traveled were found to be in good shape. Those travelling as far north as Champaign found the oiled road from Tuscola to Champaign in fine condition. What good roads were found in travelling over the dirt roads of the district, however, meant nothing to those who undertook trips south and southwest of Mattoon. Motorists who tackled the road to Effingham via the Egyptian Trail came in for some regular sea-going travel, the thirty-five miles between Mattoon and that city requiring a little better than three hours of driving.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A state agency is reportedly investigating the purchase of the $83,370 Eastern Illinois University president's home by the university. The probe was reported in a copyrighted story in the Sunday edition of the Chicago Tribune. The Tribune said Auditor General David B. Thomas and the Legislative Audit Commission are investigating the purchase or construction of presidents' homes at Eastern, Western Illinois in Macomb and Illinois State University in Normal. Thomas had charged that the use of foundations to finance the homes appears to be a vehicle used by universities to circumvent state laws. The three homes were obtained during the past year with university foundations acting as the middlemen. The foundations actually purchased the homes, financing them through local banks...MATTOON — The bid opening date for the new $11.2 million Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, originally set for Thursday, has been extended because of the size and complexity of the project. According to William Hurlburt, who will be the director of the new hospital, the extension will "allow reviews by additional government agencies and provide sufficient time for contractors to prepare their bids."...MATTOON — A fire destroyed a vacant house, barn and garage belonging to the Tudor estate at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday four miles north of Mattoon on 6th Street Road. The Mattoon Fire Department dispatched a truck to the scene where it was stationed until 1 a.m. today. A spokesman for the department said it is not known what caused the fire. There was no estimate of damage.

25 years ago, 1998

ARTHUR — Four members of a Moultrie County family remained hospitalized Wednesday after a tornado destroyed their home. But as friends, family and volunteers picked through the remains of Leonard and Sharon Miller's trailer home four miles southwest of Arthur, it appeared as though all four were just lucky to be alive. The tornado first touched down at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday near the Millers' trailer west of the Arthur-Cadwell Road. It continued heading northeast for another six miles until it finally stopped south of Chesterville.

