MATTOON — "America is a nice country, with bigger houses than we have and bigger cars and hospitals and also bigger problems. The people in this country have a lot more resources than we do and they know how to make the most out of everything." These statements were made by Marco Marchetti, as he compared the United States with his native country of Italy. He is from Vogaghera, Italy, and is visiting with Nancy Johnson and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Stockstill of 125 Westview. Marchetti lived in the U.S. in 1971-72 as an American Field Service exchange student. During a tour of parts of this country, the AFS bus Marchetti was riding stopped in Mattoon for a few days. This was when he met Miss Johnson. They became good friends and have corresponded by mail since that time. When asked what he likes best about the U.S. he replied, "Every country has a nice side, but what I like best about America is the people. They are more open about discussing things when they speak to one another than they are in Italy. They are also more open-minded. I think I like it better over here than I do in Italy," he said. "I just might come back here to live." "Also," he continued, "the girls in America are more free from their families. In Italy, most girls spend the biggest part of their lives under the influence of their family. In Italy, if a girl's mother tells her to do something, no matter how old the girl may be, she does it. In America, the girl does it if she wants to and if she doesn't, she doesn't do it."