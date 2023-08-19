100 years ago,

Aug. 19, 1923

No paper, Sunday

50 years ago, 1973

No paper, Sunday.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Rex D. Roberts pleaded guilty Tuesday to allegations of official misconduct that took place while he was chairman of the Coles County 911 board. Roberts, 39, admitted that he was paid with 911 system funds for construction work "performed and not performed" at the county's 911 center while he was the board's chairman. In exchange for his guilty plea to a single official misconduct charge, other charges were dismissed. Those accused him of using a 911 credit card for personal purchases and cash withdrawals and of keeping a 911 computer at his home. Roberts received a sentence of two years of conditional discharge that included payment of nearly $7,400 in restitution to the 911 system...

MATTOON — The city took a step Tuesday night toward paving over the bricks on South 15th Street. The Mattoon City Council voted 3-0, with commissioners Bud Raboin and Ed Neal absent, to take bids for asphalt resurfacing. Later in the meeting, 15th Street resident Joyce St. Michael spoke in favor of keeping the bricks, and Mary Covington spoke in favor of the asphalt. St. Michael read a statement outlining the historical value, aesthetics and cost effectiveness of brick streets. She compared such a project with the remodeling of the library, noting the city could have abandoned the old building for a modern one, but didn't...

MATTOON — Students at Armstrong Center will have new handicapped-accessible playground equipment when school opens next week. Installation of the equipment this summer culminates a five-year project to replace old equipment. Cost of the new equipment is about $17,000...

CHARLESTON — The City Council voiced its opinion Tuesday that a reassessment of all the property in Coles County is a better solution for the county's property tax problems than a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law. The Charleston City Council passes a resolution that asks the Coles County Board to hire a private firm to reassess all properties in the county and purchase software for use by assessors to prevent further inequities in assessments...

MATTOON — Owners of a property at 900 Rudy Ave. are asking the city for a variance so they can rebuild their home. The home owned by Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Davis was gutted by a fire and since torn down. That home didn't conform with the zoning code but had been grandfathered in. The Davis' proposal for a new home requires a variance to the setback requirement on two sides. They are proposing 19 feet rather than 25 feet on both the east and west sides. No one objected Tuesday at the public hearing before the Zoning Board of Appeals. The matter now goes to the Planning Commission before coming back to the zoning board for a recommendation to the City Council...

CHARLESTON — A successful EIU graduate has decided to show his appreciation to his alma mater by designating a major portion of his $2 million estate to go toward its botany program. The interest alone from Frank Lipousky's gift will likely increase the botany program's current $20,000 annual budget to an estimated $100,000. Lipousky, a 1956 EIU graduate and Westville native, is a successful businessman in Champaign and former teacher. He credits his success to his mother and to the education he received at the university...

ARCOLA — Warning to all stray cats in Arcola; hurry up and get off the streets because you'll be in danger! That warning will probably go unheeded as cats can't read, but plans were discussed at Monday's Arcola City Council meeting to set up "cat traps" in areas of Arcola for a recent deluge of sick, stray felines. "There have been a lot of calls coming in from Arcola residents concerned about a lot of sick cats roaming around town," said Alder-woman Karen Faler. "These cats gather around the trash at local restaurants and some have gotten sick and passed this sickness to area pets, even some housecats. People are also concerned about the health aspect of this." The plans for cats that are caught, said Faler, are to take the felines to the Champaign Humane Society, where vets will check and see if they are too sick to be adopted..