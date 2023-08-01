100 years ago,

August 1, 1923

CHICAGO — A picture of Miss Janet McFadden, formerly of Mattoon, employed in the office of valuation engineer in the Chicago offices of the Illinois Central, appears in the August number of the Illinois Central Magazine, just off the press. Miss McFadden is also one of the Helen Reed Dancers, a ballet of five girls entertaining at many of the leading hotels, clubs and lodges of Chicago. The picture is of Miss McFadden in one of her dance poses...MONTICELLO — Clyde C. Robinson, 30, a farm hand residing near here, was instantly killed late yesterday when he was thrown from his wagon during a runaway. Robinson suffered a broken neck. A coroner's jury returned a verdict of accidental death today...NEOGA — Alec Clawson, employed by the Walsh Construction Company, was seriously injured on Tuesday evening about 6:45 o'clock, when he was struck by an Illinois Central train. Clawson, who has been employed since last Thursday on the Magnet Hill grade, started to cross the track at the Baker Grove road, having failed to see extra freight No. 1885 approaching. He was struck by the engine, his left leg being broken in three places. He also suffered a deep scalp wound over the ear.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mattoon residents who are planning on having steak on the table this weekend may be in for a big surprise. According to several store owners in Mattoon, the beef supply is very low and some expect to run out of beef completely before the week is over. Bill Craig, owner of Craig's Meat Market, said, "We are not going to have any beef at all by the end of the week if the situation doesn't change. We are hoping to get some more in this week, but if we don't we won't have enough to last. We have plenty of pork and chicken, but the beef situation is going to get even worse if the price freeze is not lifted. The market has already put a three-pound limit on hamburger. My Store owner Richard Podeschi said that the store is struggling to maintain a decent supply of meat, but quantity of buying is prohibited. "If the price freeze is not lifted, there will be utter chaos," he said. "The farmers are not going to sell their beef until the freeze is lifted."

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Three Dog Night, a pop/rock band with hits that sold millions of copies, is coming to Lake Land College this fall. The band, made popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s, will perform in the Field House at a fundraising event for the Lake Land College Alumni Association. Lake Land staff is working to prepare the Field House for the Oct. 24 concert at which only 1,500 general seating tickets will be sold at $15...MATTOON — Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. is warning customers about a person posing as an ICTC associate requesting information for bill consolidation. "This person has called customers identifying himself as a representative from one step billing, claiming that his company is affiliated with ICTC," said Ann Bacon, vice president marketing, sales and customer service. "The caller may also ask for all the number associated with the customer's phone billing number." ICTC customers have complained that the representative from one-step billing is very rude, and in some cases has used threatening language to try to persuade consumers to use the company's service.