100 years ago, August 10, 1923CHARLESTON — Harry Waters, 25, employed in the car department of the Clover Leaf shops, was seriously injured on Thursday when a large bridge sill he and others were cutting with a large circular saw “kicked” and struck the unfortunate man squarely in the face. His injuries consist of a badly mashed and lacerated nose, both lips split open and a loss of two molar teeth of the lower jaw...CHARLESTON — Lester, 16 year old son of Jesse Adams, residing on the Monroe White farm ten miles south of Charleston, seems to be a “bad actor,” according to authorities who placed him in the county jail Wednesday night, following complaint of the father. According to reports, young Adams had gotten into trouble with a neighbor’s son and, it is alleged, had threatened to remove him from the earthly sphere by the pistol route. A hurried call was answered by Deputy Sheriff Ed Mason, who brought the young man to Charleston to await a hearing, charged with being an incorrigible and unmanageable youth. It is charged that young Adams had made several attempted assaults on his father, and had at one time tried to smother his mother when he became angered.

50 years ago, 1973MATTOON — The body of a white, middle-aged man was found at 10 a.m. today east of Gays along Illinois 16. The body was found lying in a ditch on the south side of the highway. Parked on the south side of the highway facing west was a late-model blue and white Chevrolet pickup truck. The site is approximately one-half mile east of the Coles-Shelby County line and approximately five miles west of Mattoon. The body had not been identified at press time. The truck bore Oklahoma license plates. On the rear bumper of the truck was printed “Ada, Oklahoma.” Three motorists reportedly sighted the body and contacted the sheriff of Shelby County. Shelby County officials then contacted Mattoon Police. The unidentified man appeared to have either been stabbed or shot in the right side, just above the belt, according to authorities. ...MATTOON — A stolen car and a van were recovered Wednesday by authorities. The car, a 1967 Oldsmobile, was taken from Young’s Used Cars at 600 DeWitt sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The car was recovered by authorities at 2 p.m. Wednesday six miles north of Mattoon along I-57. A van belonging to D. McKleroy was found Tuesday parked in Lawson Park with the keys in the ignition. Police contacted McKleroy who said there was no reason for the van to be in the park. McKleroy told police the van must have been stolen.

25 years ago, 1998MATTOON — Putting a November building referendum on the ballot and a five-year agreement with certified staff are among the agenda items before the Mattoon school board Tuesday. The board is to consider placing on the November ballot a referendum to construct two new elementary schools at an estimated cost of more than $19 million. Recent communication with the state Capital Development Board increased optimism about the the state helping pay for the buildings if voters approve a referendum. A board committee and the Mattoon Education Association have also agreed on a five-year contract that includes pay raises and language changes...LERNA — Is it really possible to tell about someone’s personality and destiny by feeling bumps on the head? From listening to Lee Slider talk, it was difficult to conclude whether or not he believed it. The Decatur man portrayed Phinias Fairhead, practical phrenologist, at this weekend’s “Itinerant Craftsmen” event at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. Slider explained how phrenologists read the bumps on people’s heads to forecast their personality traits and determine their probable future. He said the readings were popular around 1845, the time that events at the historic site are supposed to portray. “It was a psuedo-science, but in those days, they didn’t know that,” Slider said.