August 12, 1923

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — A $2 million building project Salvation Army leaders have worked on for several years has been approved by divisional headquarters. Salvation Army Capt. Fred Wakefield announced Tuesday plans for a new Coles County Citadel at 14th Street and Richmond Avenue, with construction likely to begin this fall. The new 23,000-square-foot building is to replace the current structure at 14th and Richmond. Building plans include a chapel, a multi-purpose gym/community center and a thrift store under one roof. Most of the funds for the building are coming from a bequest from trusts from the Tackett family, Salvation Army advisory board chairman Bill Wright said...MATTOON — The cost of two new elementary schools to local real estate taxpayers is about to get about $6 million cheaper. Superintendent Richard Berg told the Mattoon school board Tuesday he has a verbal commitment from state officials to put more than $5.9 million toward building the new elementary schools with this condition: voters approve a bond referendum for the balance. In the latest scenario, the cost of the elementary buildings to someone owning a home with a market value of $60,000 would be about $46 per year for 20 years. An acre of farmland with an assessment of $232 an acre would have a tax increase of 53 cents per acre...CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board decided Tuesday to give voters their say on the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law. But not in November. A referendum on whether to impose limits under PTELL, often referred to as the "tax cap law" will take place in the April 1999 election. The board authorized the referendum by a 6-4 vote, the narrowest of margins. An attempt to amend the proposal and call for a referendum for the November election resulted in a 5-5 vote, meaning it was defeated...WINDSOR — The Winnebago tour carrying the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor and her three children stopped at the Windsor Cafe Tuesday as part of an 80-county campaign effort.. Corinne Wood, who is a state representative, is on the ticket with Republican candidate for governor George Ryan...TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Board Tuesday heard ways to cut costs on the Jackson Covered Bridge project. Board members also learned that additional funding will be necessary to construct the historic landmark. County Engineer Gary Kruger said bids for the 200-foot-long covered timber bridge, which spans the Embarras River west of Greenup, have been let and are being reviewed by state officials. The state will decide this week whether bids are within awardable range, said Kruger. But even the lowest bid of $2.8 million is higher than what the county was expecting the project to cost.