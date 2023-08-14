100 years ago,

August 14, 1923

CHARLESTON — One evening last week Herschel Cook, son of a Clover Leaf shop employee, and Ralph Day, son of a Clover Leaf engineer, left for parts unknown, but it is believed the youngsters are motoring toward Florida as fast as gasoline and a new Ford car will carry them. It is said that young Cook had taken his father’s new Ford and $100, also the property of his father, and, accompanied by young Day, left Charleston. It is said that young Cook had informed several friends he was “going to Florida pretty soon.” The authorities have been asked to keep a lookout for the missing youths. Cook is but fourteen years old, while Day is 16. It is also said that Donald Adams has disappeared from his home, and his friends say he was accompanied by Cook and Day...MATTOON — A cut in the retail price of gasoline of 6.6 cents per gallon was announced last night by the Standard Oil Company of Indiana. This reduces the price of gasoline in Mattoon to 16.4 cents a gallon from 23 cents.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A recommendation was made Monday which may temporarily halt future development projects along South U.S. 45. The Mattoon Planning Commission approved a resolution by chairman James O’Neal recommending that “from now on any future expansion south on U.S. 45 be considered with reference to water and sewer problems being resolved.” The eight-inch water line serving the area was installed between Mattoon and Lake Land College in the mid-60s to serve the new college. Since that time a number of developments have sprung up along U.S. 45 between the college and Mattoon. The result has been a sharp reduction in water pressure and a resulting shortage of water to the area...MATTOON — At least two Mattoon stores that sell security locks have noticed an increase in their sales in the last couple weeks. Ken Perry, owner of Perry’s Locksmith Shop at 1821 Walnut, said that he had noticed a “definite increase in sales” after the body of 11-year-old Barbara Beasley was found last week. “People are really concerned,” said Perry. “One girl lost her keys, and two days later she had all her locks changed.” Perry characterized most of the people buying deadbolt locks as women who live by themselves. Charles Thudium, owner of Ace Hardware at 122 S. 17th, says he has also had at least a 10 to 15 percent increase in the sale of locks in the past couple weeks.

25 years ago, 1998

LERNA — The visitors center under construction at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site will be open a little later than once thought, but the time is getting close. Site Superintendent Tom Vance said projections had been that the building would be ready sometime this month, but now it appears sometime in September is more likely. “It is just a wonderful building,” Vance said of the center. “We’re looking forward to getting at least part of the building open.”...CHARLESTON — A jury has ruled against a local eye doctor who sued a former employee and official with his company, claiming funds were misappropriated. The jury deliberated a little less than two hours on Wednesday before reaching a verdict in favor of Ken Baker in the suit filed against William Schubert, a Charleston ophthalmologist. Baker, also of Charleston, formerly worked as an optician in Schubert’s office at 1605 Reynolds Drive. Schubert sued Baker in 1995. The suit contended that Baker misappropriated the funds while serving as secretary of Shubert’s corporation from 1981 to 1994 when he was responsible for company records. Schubert sought nearly $60,000 plus interest, court costs and unspecified punitive damages. The trial began Monday.