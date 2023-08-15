100 years ago,

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Schools will open Aug. 28 in Mattoon Community Unit Two with a full staff of teachers. Teaching positions that were vacant were filled Tuesday night at the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education. The following teachers were approved for employment by the board: Mrs. Sharon Hammar, James A. Kearney, Miss Sharon E. Skaggs, Mrs. Helen E. Storm, Mrs. Alice Cisna, Mrs. Jennifer Garshelis, Mrs. Sarah Winfield, Mrs. Margaret Betty Busk, Mrs. Sabra Culp and Ray Bower. ...CHARLESTON — The Charleston school administration has begun to get complaints about its enforcement of the district's mile and a half bus policy. Some parents living in an area east of 18th street and north of Harrison Street are complaining about the policy. Students in this area will be enrolled in the Jefferson Elementary School. Ed Gillis, district business manager, said this area lies within the mile and a half area of Jefferson, so according to Gillis, by strict policy, they would not be bused. The area may be defined a safety hazard for the children since they may have to cross a narrow, heavily-trafficked bridge to get to the school

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Computer programs unable to decipher years ending in 00 are not the only segment of American life that will have to make up for past mistakes as the year 2000 approaches. And unlike computer programs, they're written in stone. When 2000 arrives, many people will have outlived the death date on their own pre-purchased tombstones. John Renfro, funeral director for Shrader Monument Co., said up until the mid-1960s, many stone cutters and their customers did not expect life spans to increase to rapidly. Dan Spence, owner of Spence Monuments, said he has cut stones for many people who were more than 100 years old. Wendell Adams, owner of Adams Memorials said many people also used 19— for a death date to save money by cutting down on the figures in the inscription. Jim Englum, owner of Safford Monument Co., said 85 percent of the dates Safford has done in the last 30 years have included the month, date and year. Adams said there are enough corrections needed out there to keep tombstone dealers busy and bring an unusual amount of attention to a profession that usually goes unnoticed...MATTOON — Get ready to smile when you walk into the Big K superstore. That's the message the store's employees and managers tried to convey Friday morning at the remodeled facility's grand opening which officially opened the store, formerly K-Mart. Store manager Amy Schultz said the big difference in "Big K" is the addition of the pantry, or six new aisles of food products. The K-Mart store on Dettro Drive employed about 80 people, while the new Big K in the same location will contain around 110 workers when it is operating at full capacity. "Big K won't be able to compete as a whole," said Schultz. "Wal-Mart has produce and fresh meat, and we just have these six aisles of food. Our groceries are central-located, so they're just easy to pick up and get out quicker." Schultz said Big K's goal will ultimately be to get people coming down Dettro Drive to turn to the left.