100 years ago,

August 16, 1923

MATTOON — Two hundred sixty-six men and women are now employed in the large plant of the Brown Shoe Company, in North Sixteenth street. The output by the end of this week will reach the 1800 mark, this being the number of pairs of shoes finished in one day. At present, according to Albert F. Dietsch, manager of the local branch, the problem of space for growth is a perplexing one. The limit of expansion in the present quarters of the branch factory has been reached...MATTOON — Robbers blew the safe in the general office of the Standard Oil Company; South Twenty-Fourth street and West Broadway, a little before one o'clock this morning and escaped with $57, all the cash contained in the save, according to C.E. Rupert, local manager. There are no clues to the identity of the thieves. Excited neighbors gave the number of robbers as either three or four. The burglars broke a corner out of the glass in the front door of the officer, reached in and released the night latch. They used nitroglycerin and soaped the cracks of the small safe used for the day's receipts. The explosion blew the door open, made scrap iron of the lock and fittings and blew pieces of iron about the room. A considerable sum of money in checks was left by the burglars. Some of these were torn from the force of the explosion. Residents of the neighborhood heard the explosion and called the police department.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — One of the main attractions at Fox Ridge State Park won't be there in just a few short weeks. Fox Ridge is one of the last two state parks with deer pens, but because of a state ruling, the deer will have to be set free. Greg Kile, the Fox Ridge park ranger, said the deer will be taken sometime in the early fall, but had no specific date. There are 14 adult deer and nine fawns at Fox Ridge. According to Kile, the deer are wild, but they are so used to people they are almost domesticated. Kile said he has had no word as to where the deer will be sent, but said it would probably be Crab Orchard Wild Life Refuge or Shawnee National Forest. One of the incentives that caused the state to order the deer freed, according to Kile, was complaints registered against the treatment of the deer at Kickapoo State Park, near Danville...MATTOON — Police are investigating the death of a Mattoon woman who was shot in the head at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Debbie Sue Turner, 22, wife of James Howard Turner, died at 7:22 p.m. in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. Lt. Robert O'Dell, Mattoon police detective, told the Journal Gazette that the woman was at her home when she was struck in the right side of her forehead by a .22 caliber bullet. Turner and several other persons are being questioned by authorities in connection with the shooting. O'Dell, who is in charge of the investigation, refused to discuss details of the shooting...BUSHTON — Vandals broke into the Bushton Christian Church Tuesday afternoon. According to a member of the church who was called to the scene, the vandals apparently picked the lock of the door that led to the basement. He was called after children were seen running in and out of the church, he said. The building was empty when he arrived. There was damage to a mimeograph machine, an overturned bookcase, spilled grape juice and broken bottles. The burners on both the electric stoves had been turned on, all the faucets in the kitchen and bathroom had been turned on and the flags had been overturned. Several Bibles were also missing. The sheriff's department is investigating.