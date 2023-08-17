100 years ago,

August 17, 1923

MATTOON — Among the headliners to appear on the platform of the Mattoon Chautauqua, which opens on Sunday, August 26 in Peterson park are United States Senator Irvine Lenroot of Wisconsin; the Weber male quartet; Goforth's Black and Gold Orchestra; Burgderfer, impersonator and humorist; the Harry Davies Opera Company and Bachman's Band, composed of all American overseas ex-servicemen. Rev. Arthur Ewert, who for several years was platform manager of the Mattoon Chautauqua will again introduce the talent...ARCOLA — The contract for the state hard road from the south edge of Tuscola to the north edge of Douglas County, a distance of about six miles, will be let this fall - provided one J. Ervin can be convinced in private or in court that the road should cross his farm west of the Illinois Central depot in Tuscola. Up to the present time Ervin has refused to consent to part with his land which is doubtless of such value that no mere monetary consideration would sufficiently compensate him for being separated from its ownership.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A telephone call may have led Joe Carl Plumley to his death. That new information was made public Thursday night during a Coles County coroner's inquest into the shooting death of the 34-year-old Tupelo, Okla., man. Croner Richard "Dick" Lynch told members of the coroner's jury that Plumley had received a telephone call at Carroll's Motel at 1401 S. 19th at 9:15 p.m. last Thursday. Lynch said the call was received 25 minutes before a witness claims he saw a truck resembling Plumley's and a light-colored car at the scene of the shooting. The coroner said the call was received in the officer of the manager of the motel. Plumley was asleep in his room at the time, said Lynch. He said the manger woke Plumley and Plumley came to the officer to take the call. Lynch was asked by the Journal if the person who called the motel was a man or a woman. "I would rather not say," Lynch replied. "Apparently he (Plumley) was called out there (the site where the body was found) on the pretext that someone had car trouble," Lynch told the coroner's jury...MATTOON — A coroner's jury has failed to determine the cause of the mysterious death of 11-year old Barbara Beasley. Meeting in the judges chambers in Mattoon City Hall Thursday night, the jury ruled only that "there is no obvious cause of death." The coroner's jury recommended that authorities continue their investigation into the death of the girl whose body was found in a drainage ditch west of the Columbia Machine Co. Tuesday, Aug. 7

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — A cake baked by 17-year-old Samantha Shuey brought in the highest bid, $500, at the 12th Annual Cornbelt Shriner's Club Auction on Sunday. Shuey has been receiving free medical treatment at a Shriner's Hospital for a bone condition in her leg since she was two years old. Sunday's auction brought in a net take of $6,600, down a bit from last year's $8,000, but still an obviously substantial amount. One would think that, at these rates of purchase a car would cost millions of dollars, but Mike Bodine of Decatur is now the slightly proud owner of a well-running 1987 Pontiac Grand Prix, which cost him $150 at the auction. "I bought it to drive to work, and maybe for someone else to use," said Bodine...MATTOON — Chris Hollender will get the chance to live our his dream. It may not be exactly as he's envisioned it, but it's a start that most basketball players will never get. Hollender will be playing professional basketball in Bremerhaven, Germany, this year. It's a great opportunity for a kid who came out of high school and wasn't offered a Division I scholarship. After attending a year at LLC, Hollender signed at Evansville where he steadily improved during his three year career. He doesn't know the name of the league yet, he just knows he's getting a chance to play and he leaves Tuesday for Germany.