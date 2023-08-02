100 years ago,

August 2, 1923

TOLEDO — Louis Kain of Toledo was given a preliminary hearing before Judge Gibler Wednesday evening on a charge of petit larceny, preferred by Daniel Phillips of Mattoon. Kain was charged with stealing a bicycle on last Saturday. He said he wanted to buy the bicycle from Phillips and rode away to try it out. He failed to return. A state warrant was issued for Kain, and the sheriff of Cumberland County arrested him Wednesday morning. He was brought to Mattoon Wednesday afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Shirley. Kain admitted that he took the bicycle, but did not intend to steal it. He was ordered by the court to return the bicycle in as good condition as it was when he took it away and to pay sheriff's fees and costs, totaling $10.65. He was then released...SPRINGFIELD — Santa Anna's wooden leg, resting for years in the state museum here, has jumped into the limelight again. Reports have reached Springfield that covetous eyes are being cast in the direction of this war trophy down Texas way. The Lone Star state is reported to have made out another case to show why the Mexican general's wooden leg should repose in the museum at Austin, Texas. "Texas is about fifty years too slow," Adjutant General Carlos Black, of Illinois, official guardian of all state war trophies, declared, bristling up at the report. "The law," he asserted, "specifically states that I am in charge of all such war trophies, and that none is ever to be loaned out or removed from the museum." The cork leg has an interesting history. It was captured by three Illinois soldiers in the Mexican war who nabbed it on the field of battle on April 18, 1847, on the field of Cerro Gordo when Santa Anna fled too precipitately that he had no time to tie on his wooden leg. The leg was taken to Washington, where it was stored until some time in the seventies, when the state of Illinois secured it.