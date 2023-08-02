100 years ago,
August 2, 1923
TOLEDO — Louis Kain of Toledo was given a preliminary hearing before Judge Gibler Wednesday evening on a charge of petit larceny, preferred by Daniel Phillips of Mattoon. Kain was charged with stealing a bicycle on last Saturday. He said he wanted to buy the bicycle from Phillips and rode away to try it out. He failed to return. A state warrant was issued for Kain, and the sheriff of Cumberland County arrested him Wednesday morning. He was brought to Mattoon Wednesday afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Shirley. Kain admitted that he took the bicycle, but did not intend to steal it. He was ordered by the court to return the bicycle in as good condition as it was when he took it away and to pay sheriff's fees and costs, totaling $10.65. He was then released...SPRINGFIELD — Santa Anna's wooden leg, resting for years in the state museum here, has jumped into the limelight again. Reports have reached Springfield that covetous eyes are being cast in the direction of this war trophy down Texas way. The Lone Star state is reported to have made out another case to show why the Mexican general's wooden leg should repose in the museum at Austin, Texas. "Texas is about fifty years too slow," Adjutant General Carlos Black, of Illinois, official guardian of all state war trophies, declared, bristling up at the report. "The law," he asserted, "specifically states that I am in charge of all such war trophies, and that none is ever to be loaned out or removed from the museum." The cork leg has an interesting history. It was captured by three Illinois soldiers in the Mexican war who nabbed it on the field of battle on April 18, 1847, on the field of Cerro Gordo when Santa Anna fled too precipitately that he had no time to tie on his wooden leg. The leg was taken to Washington, where it was stored until some time in the seventies, when the state of Illinois secured it.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — A near-capacity grandstand crowd saw Debra Baldwin of Charleston crowned Miss Coles County Fair of 1973 Wednesday night. Miss Baldwin, 18, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Baldwin. Miss Karen Brown of Mattoon, Miss Coles County Fair, 1972, crowned the new fair queen. Prizes for Miss Baldwin include gift certificates, savings bonds and beauty aids...CHARLESTON — Authorities plan to distribute handbills seeking information about the slaying of Shirley Ann Rardin of Charleston. Charleston Detective Ed Kallis said the handbills will be distributed in Coles and Edgar counties. Kallis said there are still no firm suspects in the case, although authorities are continuing to check new leads as they develop. He added that many untrue rumors had been floating around. Kallis said an area television station had reported that two Oakland boys had been charged with the murder. He said that rumor was totally unfounded.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
