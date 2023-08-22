100 years ago,

August 22, 1923

MATTOON — The tract of land known as the Hogue lots, located east of South Fourteenth street and south of Marshall avenue, and which is to be known henceforth as Lawson park, is now legally city property, to be supported as one of the city's parks by taxation levied for that purpose. The tract of land was formally accepted by the city on Tuesday evening when the city council adopted an ordinance specifying, among other things, that the tract of land should be known as Lawson Park...CHARLESTON — Bruce Weeman, admitted slayer of his wife Laura Weeman, was held without bond by the coroner's jury, which heard the evidence of a number of witnesses at an inquest conducted by Coroner Schilling on Tuesday evening. Ray Watts, a resident of Mattoon, was the most important witness, his testimony showing that he was the "affinity" of Mrs. Weeman, and that he had held innumerable clandestine meetings with her during the twelve or more years that he had been intimately acquainted with her. Watts is about forty years of age and married. Watts said Mrs. Weeman had told him Weeman had threatened to kill both his wife and Watts if he ever caught them together. Watts has been crippled for years, making his way about on crutches, as he has no use of his legs. He is said to earn a livelihood as a peddler. Weeman, while occupying a cell in the county jail, told Coroner Schilling that he had "chased his wife to Decatur," although there was nothing in the evidence to show that either the dead woman or the husband had been in that city on Sunday or Monday. Weeman later told the officers that he killed his wife while she was standing in the road behind the automobile, and that he placed her body in the car, where it was found by the officers. He said he also intended to kill himself, but his "nerve" failed him.