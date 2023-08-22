100 years ago,
August 22, 1923
MATTOON — The tract of land known as the Hogue lots, located east of South Fourteenth street and south of Marshall avenue, and which is to be known henceforth as Lawson park, is now legally city property, to be supported as one of the city's parks by taxation levied for that purpose. The tract of land was formally accepted by the city on Tuesday evening when the city council adopted an ordinance specifying, among other things, that the tract of land should be known as Lawson Park...CHARLESTON — Bruce Weeman, admitted slayer of his wife Laura Weeman, was held without bond by the coroner's jury, which heard the evidence of a number of witnesses at an inquest conducted by Coroner Schilling on Tuesday evening. Ray Watts, a resident of Mattoon, was the most important witness, his testimony showing that he was the "affinity" of Mrs. Weeman, and that he had held innumerable clandestine meetings with her during the twelve or more years that he had been intimately acquainted with her. Watts is about forty years of age and married. Watts said Mrs. Weeman had told him Weeman had threatened to kill both his wife and Watts if he ever caught them together. Watts has been crippled for years, making his way about on crutches, as he has no use of his legs. He is said to earn a livelihood as a peddler. Weeman, while occupying a cell in the county jail, told Coroner Schilling that he had "chased his wife to Decatur," although there was nothing in the evidence to show that either the dead woman or the husband had been in that city on Sunday or Monday. Weeman later told the officers that he killed his wife while she was standing in the road behind the automobile, and that he placed her body in the car, where it was found by the officers. He said he also intended to kill himself, but his "nerve" failed him.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council Tuesday approved an ordinance creating a city operated ambulance service. The council also approved a resolution to lease an ambulance for a period of 12 months, at a cost of $1000 per month. According to city attorney Tony Sunderman, the lease may be terminated by the city on 30 days written notice. Sunderman also told the council that the money the city pays to lease the ambulance would go toward the purchase of the vehicle. After 12 months, the ambulance would belong to the city, he said...CHARLESTON — The red lights are still flashing at the intersection of Lincoln and University Avenues in Charleston. The stop light was struck by lightning several months ago, and the city has been trying to have it repaired ever since. City Clerk Jerry Henderson reported at Tuesday's city council meeting that part of the needed replacement for repairs had come in but there were still parts that were needed. City officials could give no date to when the light might be fixed.
25 years ago, 1998
NEOGA — Stacey Walk was named Miss Neoga and Barbara Drennan was named Junior Miss Neoga Friday during two contests which involved 11 contestants Friday evening. Walk, 17, is the daughter of Dave and Kim Walk of Neoga. She said earning the title of Miss Neoga was "very exciting." She will be a senior at Neoga High School this year and later plans to attend the University of Illinois and study veterinary medicine. Barbara Drennan, 15, is the daughter of Bruce and Lila Drennan of Neoga, who said hearing her named Junior Miss Neoga "was a total surprise." After completing high school, Drennan said she plans to attend college and take courses that will allow her to pursue work helping the mentally impaired.
