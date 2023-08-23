100 years ago,
August 23, 1923
MATTOON — More than two hundred broomcorn growers at a meeting Wednesday night in the Association of Commerce rooms, raised $50 and appointed a committee of three to establish in co-operation with the Association of Commerce, an employment bureau conveniently located to aid farmers in finding broomcorn cutters when they need them. The growers voted, after considering reports from all over the broomcorn district, that they would hold out for at least $300 a ton for good quality brush. They agreed that if a grower was offered less money for correspondingly less quality in brush he should accept it, and if he should be offered more, he would accept it...WINDSOR — John Kuhl, Big Four agent at Witt, a former resident of Windsor, narrowly escaped being killed when his touring car was struck by a train at the crossing west of Ohlman, where several prominent Pana and Hillsboro people were killed two years ago. Kuhl was on his way to Pana and drove on the tracks, just as he saw the train bearing down on him. When he realized that it was too late to stop he turned the wheels of his car to head it for the side of the road and he threw himself from the auto and landed in the ditch beside the train, No. 9, which struck the auto and completely demolished it. The front piece of the auto found was fully 100 feet down the track and the balance of the car was strung along the track for a distance of fully half a mile. The train was traveling at a speed of fully sixty miles an hour when it hit the auto. The gas tank of the auto exploded when the train struck it and for a short distance the engine was covered with blazing gasoline. The train was brought to a stop. Kuhl was taken aboard to the next station, where he borrowed a track speeder, on which he returned to Witt.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Francis Yarbrough of 2617 Richmond was pleasantly surprised Tuesday night by a visit from his half-brother, John William Johnson. They not not seen each other in 17 1/2 years. Johnson traced his brother by contacting several relatives in Alabama. Johnson has just retired from the Army after 26 years of service. He has been to Vietnam three times, where he received the Silver Star in 1968. Yarbrough served in the Army for 16 years. He was decorated five times, receiving the Bronze Star and four clusters. The brothers have spent a total of 42 years in the service and both of them left the Army as first sergeants. They last saw each other in January, 1956. After a week's visit, Johnson will return to Fayetteville, N.C., where he resides...MATTOON — "In 1941, you could buy a new Buick for $915, but look what inflation has done. By 1975, there will be 21 million people over 65 years of age living in this country. This is seven times as many as there were in 1900 and only one out of every 100 has done anything to plan for his retirement, except for social security." Stuart Green, local representative of Rowland and Co., an investment firm, quoted these statistics as he spoke to the Mattoon Kiwanis Club Wednesday in the Holiday Inn. Green said that when people call him to ask what stock they should invest in, he can't tell them without knowing something about them. "Every person is different," he said. "We have to know such things as the size of the family, income, do your children plan to go to college, outside expenses you may have and if you are aggressive or conservative."
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
