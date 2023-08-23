MATTOON — More than two hundred broomcorn growers at a meeting Wednesday night in the Association of Commerce rooms, raised $50 and appointed a committee of three to establish in co-operation with the Association of Commerce, an employment bureau conveniently located to aid farmers in finding broomcorn cutters when they need them. The growers voted, after considering reports from all over the broomcorn district, that they would hold out for at least $300 a ton for good quality brush. They agreed that if a grower was offered less money for correspondingly less quality in brush he should accept it, and if he should be offered more, he would accept it...WINDSOR — John Kuhl, Big Four agent at Witt, a former resident of Windsor, narrowly escaped being killed when his touring car was struck by a train at the crossing west of Ohlman, where several prominent Pana and Hillsboro people were killed two years ago. Kuhl was on his way to Pana and drove on the tracks, just as he saw the train bearing down on him. When he realized that it was too late to stop he turned the wheels of his car to head it for the side of the road and he threw himself from the auto and landed in the ditch beside the train, No. 9, which struck the auto and completely demolished it. The front piece of the auto found was fully 100 feet down the track and the balance of the car was strung along the track for a distance of fully half a mile. The train was traveling at a speed of fully sixty miles an hour when it hit the auto. The gas tank of the auto exploded when the train struck it and for a short distance the engine was covered with blazing gasoline. The train was brought to a stop. Kuhl was taken aboard to the next station, where he borrowed a track speeder, on which he returned to Witt.