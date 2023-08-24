100 years ago,

August 24, 1923

MATTOON — A crew of highway engineers from the state highway department started this morning on a survey on Route 16, west from Mattoon. This announcement will certainly be glad news to the people of this city and the territory west of Mattoon. As County Highway Superintendent Bishop expresses it, making a survey is not building a road, but it indicates that the matter of building is at least taking the attention of the state highway department. The preliminary surveys have been made on Route 16 east of Charleston, and it is very likely that the contracts for the road from Charleston east as far as Ashmore will be let this fall, and possibly as far as Paris where the road will intersect the Dixie Highway. The bids for the construction of the road between Mattoon and Charleston were opened on Aug. 20, and it is understood that the contract will be let as soon as the necessary bonds and other formalities are completed. It is stated that s there will be quite a bit of heavy grading to be done east of the Loxa school house, this work will be done yet this fall, but that the laying of the slab will not be done until next spring, because fills must be allowed to settle before the slab is placed.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A proposal has been made calling for the construction of a $200,000 water storage tank along south U.S. 45. The one-million gallon "subsurface" tank would increase water pressure to Lake Land College and other developments in the area, Mayor Roger Dettro said today. The eight-inch water line serving the area was installed between Mattoon and Lake Land College in the mid-60s to serve the new college. The city wanted to install a 12-inch water line at the time but Lake Land backed the smaller line. Commercial development along U.S. 45 between the city and the college has made the water line inadequate to serve the needs of the area. Lake Land is in the process of constructing a physical education building, a classroom building and a vocational workshop. Also under construction are motels and other businesses. They will all use water from the eight-inch main. "The study recommends putting a 12-inch water line out there, but that would run into a considerable amount of money," the Mayor said. Dettro said the subsurface tank would "give Lake Land 500 gallons of water per minute and 50 pounds of pressure at a minimum."

25 years ago, 1998

SPRINGFIELD — When clean-cut family man Jim Edgar became governor, he wanted a clean-cut, family-oriented Illinois State Fair. Eight years later, he's gotten it. The shoddier vendors have been politely pushed out, the trash has been picked up, the buildings repaired and updated. Carnival workers sport shirts instead of bare skin and tattoos, and the rides have been moved to a spot where they can be monitored more easily. Even the musical acts favored by former Gov. James Thompson have been tossed aside. Willie Nelson is out. Alan Jackson is in. About the only skirmish Edgar lost was over beer. Several of the locations where beer is sold were shut down when Edgar took over, most are back in business...ASHMORE — Bill Coffey was the recipient of the Ashmore Community Club's Member of the Year award, given as part of the annual Ashmore Day festivities. Three members were nominated for the honor, which was voted on by club members. Coffey, the former owner of the Bill Coffey & Sons John Deere dealership, has been a long-time volunteer in the community, a club member said. For example, he never hesitated to volunteer equipment or employees for work such as putting up Christmas decorations in the village.