MATTOON — Armed with a pledge for nearly $6 million in state help, the Mattoon school board voted 7-0 Tuesday to place a building referendum on the November ballot. The question asks voters to approve the sale of $13 million in bonds to finance construction of two new elementary schools. The projected tax rate increase is less than half that proposed in a more than $22 million building referendum defeated last November. The difference is the state money and separating the middle school and high school projects from the referendum question...MATTOON — Several residents of South 15th Street aren’t giving up yet on hopes to keep their brick street. Fifteenth Street resident Joyce St. Michael delivered to City Hall Tuesday a petition signed by 85 15th Street residents who want to keep their brick street. The petition is to go to the City Council for its meeting next Tuesday, when some of the signees are also likely to address the council. The council at its last meeting voted to seek bids to pave over the street with asphalt. The bid for the brick repairs came in at more than $200,000. The asphalt is expected to cost about $80,000. Long term, though, proponents say the brick street required virtually no maintenance and would be more cost effective, in addition to preserving a historical aspect of the community...CHARLESTON — A local man found an unwelcome guest with eight legs, venom and two sacks of eggs in his basement last week. The unwelcome guest was a black widow spider. Robert Leach of rural Charleston said he found it on Aug. 15 between the screen door and the inside door of his basement. Leach said he was able to identify the spider as a black widow because he had recently seen a documentary about them on the Discovery Channel. After finding the spider, Leach said he noticed that the spider had two egg sacks with it. Leach said he decided to dispose of the eggs before they hatched. “We would have had those things all over the place,” Leach said...CHARLESTON — The insurance company that covered retired foot doctor Robb Montgomery wants to be cleared of obligations if he loses the class action lawsuit against him. National-Ben Franklin Insurance Co. claims in a lawsuit that is has no requirement to defend Montgomery or to reimburse him from damages that come from violations he committed. The insurance company’s case stems from a 6-year-old malpractice lawsuit that one of Montgomery’s former patients filed and was later designated for class action. Now more than 200 of the former Charleston podiatrist’s patients have joined in suing him...WINDSOR — Mandy McAllister is now playing volleyball at Mercer University and outside hitter Leslie Smith is gone as well. So are co-coaches Lori Bennett and Rachel Orris (Bennett is now at Lake Land and Orris is just teaching) so it will be a different look for Windsor this year. Unless you were around in the 1980s. JoAnn Brandenburg, who coached at Windsor through the 1970s until 1988, is back at the helm this year. Brandenburg had a number of 20-win seasons in the ‘80s before leaving coaching to raise her family. Now, six coaches later, she’s back and excited about taking over this squad.