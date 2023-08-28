100 years ago,

August 28, 1923

ARCOLA — Otto Roedl, Arcola druggist and confectioner, arrested Saturday afternoon on a charge of kidnapping, is held at the county jail in Tuscola under bond of $200. Corinne Brown, 19-year-old girl, also of this city, arrested in connection with the same charge, was released on a bond signed by her father. The warrants were issued on a complaint of M.W. Mulliken, Arcola groceryman, in connection with the disappearance of his son, John Mulliken, 17. Young Mulliken has been missing from his home since Wednesday night. His father claims to have evidence that the boy left this city in an automobile in company with Otto Roedl and Corinne Brown and believes that the boy is being held against his will. Roedl was arrested a few weeks ago, charged with bootlegging, and is to have a hearing on the charge in a short time. Young Mulliken was formerly employed as a clerk in Roedl’s store, and the supposition is that he has been induced to go away to prevent his appearance as a witness for the prosecution.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A labor dispute is not bothering local Central Illinois Public Service Co. operations nearly as much as the heat wave. The Springfield-based company is faced with a strike affecting three of its four power-producing plants. Out on strike as the result of an impasse in contract negotiations are 275 power plant employees represented by Local 148, International Union of Operating Engineers. The strike has not affected local employees, according to James Kesler, CIPS district superintendent. “We have pickets again this morning,” he told the Journal Gazette. “All I can see, however, are two outside the front door.” Kesler said the pickets were not from the local CIPS office...CHARLESTON — A group of Ashmore mothers actively protested Charleston’s enforced busing policy Monday, the first day of classes. The mothers, many of whom had been at last Wednesday’s school board meeting to protest the policy, walked with their children in front of the bus, slowing it down considerably. The policy for busing in Charleston, which had not been actively enforced for some years, states that only those children outside the one and one-half mile radius of the school may be bused. The move for stricter enforcement of the school board policy came as the district looked for areas where costs might be cut. The Ashmore group in particular cited open roads with no sidewalks, no police protection and speed limits that are not enforced as the hazards their children would have to face if they were made to walk to school.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — There’s a proposed location for a new Coles County interchange to Interstate 57, but it won’t be revealed until a public meeting next month. County Engineer Fred Sherer said further study is needed to determine the alignment of roads off the interchange, which will be north of the one at Illinois Route 16. “The location is pretty well set in stone,” Sherer said. “The alignment can be altered.” The four locations being considered are County Roads 900N, 1000N, 1050N, and 1100N. The southernmost, 900N, would go to what’s known as “Dead Man’s Curve” on old Illinois Route 316 while the northernmost, 1100N, runs near the R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. plant just north of Mattoon...SULLIVAN — A sightless local farmer became one of the first people in the country to receive a new type of government aid. Dick Lamb of Dalton City has been using audiotapes furnished by the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Moultrie County to help him learn about the agency’s Loan Deficiency Program. U.S. government officials told agency Executive Director Phil Short that his agency was only the second one in the nation to contact the government about this type of disabled aid and that Moultrie County would be the first county in Illinois to implement the program. Short said Lamb is the only local farmer using the new aid so far, but there were a couple of farmers, including one in a wheelchair, that Short knew about.