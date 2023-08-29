100 years ago,
August 29, 1923
MATTOON — Clear skies, cool atmosphere and generally pleasant conditions marked the weather on Tuesday and had their effect on the attendance at the chautauqua tent, where an excellent audience assembled in the afternoon and an old-time big crowd gathered in the evening. The attractions for the day consisted of two concerts, one in the afternoon and one in the evening by the Mercer Concert Company and an entertainment in the evening by Burgderfer, "apostle of fun."...ARCOLA — There had been no broomcorn sold in the central district up to Tuesday morning, says the Broom and Broomcorn News. Farmers are holding for $300, which manufacturers refuse to pay. Lindsay is selling at around $300 and the dwarf districts at lower prices. They are mowing their corn, while Illinois holds. The rains throughout the west during the past week will increase tonnage considerably...NEWTON — William Henning, a young man, said to be a trap drummer with the Phelps show and a resident of Effingham, was taken into custody Sunday in Newton by Sheriff Jones, charged with unlawfully transporting liquor. Nine pint bottles of bottled in bond whisky were found in his possession. Complaint was made before Justice A.G. Clark, who held him in a bond of $1,500 to appear in court at a later date.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — School enrollment is down this year compared to last, according to Ray Lane, superintendent of Mattoon schools. The enrollment figures are as follows with last year's figured listed first and this year's listed second: Bennett, 424-429; Columbia, 281-255; Lincoln, 425-429; Grant Park, 83-94; Lowell, 331-302; Washington, 228-205; Franklin, 297-281; Franklin annex, 43-41; Hawthorne, 346-321; Humboldt Junior High, 95-98; Humboldt elementary, 141-135; Cooks Mills, 73-73; Central Junior High, 688-655; Jefferson, 634-622; and Armstrong, 77-99. High school enrollment is the only one which increased. Junior High will probably be about the same, officials said...MATTOON — City officials are hoping that a meeting Thursday in Springfield will get the Logan Street crossing project moving again. Trustees of the Penn Central Railroad have been ordered to appear before the Illinois Commerce Commission Thursday to explain why the railroad hasn't come up with its share of funds for the project. The opening of the crossing and upgrading of Logan Street is essential to the development of the east end of Mattoon, according to city officials. On Oct. 25, the ICC issued an order requiring the railroad to install suitable crossing and automatic flashing light signals combined with gates at the reopened Logan Street crossing. The railroad's share of the cost of the estimated $285,000 project is about $5,000.
25 years ago, 1998
CHARLESTON — The trial on obscenity charges of the man who owned a nude dancing establishment that once operated in Charleston is now scheduled to take place in October. Michael Bickers, 47, is accused of allowing obscene acts to take place while he owned and ran Capone's at 1100 18th Street in Charleston about two years ago. In another development, the judge presiding in the case ruled that Bickers' attorney could view before trial a video tape police produced that reportedly documents the obscene acts. It was revealed that police used a small, concealed recording device to tape activities at the dancing club in October and November 1996.
End-of-summer recipes to try for Labor Day and beyond
This week's recipe roundup features dishes that take advantage of late-summer vegetables. They're perfect for Labor Day celebrations or any weeknight meal.
Vegetable tacos prove satisfying to even the most ardent meat-eaters.
Thinking of the holiday weekend coming up or for any weeknight meal, here’s a pasta salad that can be made in advance and served at room temperature. The pork for this salad is cooked on the grill.
JeanMarie Brownson: We’re sippin’ on cool sangrias this Labor Day before the crisp fall turns us on to hot teas
Labor Day weekend is the perfect excuse to squeeze in as many summer drinks as we can before the weather turns cool and thoughts turn to hot tea. We’re keeping the party simple with a pitcher of cocktails and sweet and salty snacks.
Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
If you love the decadence of cheesecake, but without all the work, it’s time to give no-bake cheesecake a try.
Bologna sandwiches may be the easiest kid’s school lunch, but it’s not difficult to prepare brown-bag meals that parents can appreciate too. These chicken cutlet, pasta salad and chicken salad recipes come together with flavor-boosting ingredients in just about 30 minutes.
