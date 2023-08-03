100 years ago, August 3, 1923
SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. — President Harding died at seven thirty tonight. Death was due to a sudden stroke of apoplexy caused by the strain upon his system from the illness which attacked him on the way back from Alaska. The end came suddenly and without pain. Mrs. Harding was with the president was reading to him, when, without warning a shudder seized him, followed by immediate collapse and death. Vice President Coolidge was notified by wire and will tomorrow take the oath of office as president, in Vermont, where he is now staying...SHELBYVILLE — Ruth Cress, three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cress of Strasburg underwent a serious operation several days ago. The child swallowed the lead weight and hook off the eyes of a doll, the weight lodging in the windpipe. As operation was performed and the weight removed and the child is getting along well.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — Charleston Ambulance Service owner William Mathias said today he “wholeheartedly endorses” Charleston’s city-operated ambulance service. Mathias said that any emergency calls he received would be referred to the fire department. He added that if an emergency situation arose, and he had the capabilities at hand, he would aid the city operation. Mathias recently informed the Charleston City Council by letter that after July 31 he would no longer handle the city’s emergency calls...MATTOON — The situation for those area residents who heat with gas, should “be about the same as last winter,” according to Robert Lane, CIPS Eastern Division manager. The Central Illinois Public Service Co., however, predicts a probable shortage of natural gas this winter. Last Monday CIPS’s Southern Division discontinued natural gas service to interruptible customers. The move was made, according to a company spokesman, to protect service to its firm customers...MATTOON — Mattoon and Charleston schools will have fuel for their buses this year in spite of predicted shortages. State School Supt. Michael J. Bakalis said Tuesday that many Illinois schools might run short of building heating oil and diesel fuel for school buses this winter.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — Glik’s Edge at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon re-opened with a new name Saturday and now offers expanding shopping for men and women. Formerly Glik’s, Glick’s Edge is located in the same place at the mall but has expanded its market into the shoe line to include footwear Dr. Martens, Steve Madden, MIA, Nine and Skechers. Other name brands like Nike, Adidas and JNCO will be added soon. The most noticeable difference about the store in addition to the name is the wall full of shoes on display. Manager Meredith Gholson said some modifications to the store were necessary to include the shoe stockroom...MATTOON — “Quick turnaround and quality” are the two mainstays that Chuck Brown always keeps in mind while working at the Broadway Shirt Co. at 1804 Broadway Ave. in Uptown Mattoon, which he also owns. Brown, who runs the custom screen printing shop along with his wife Kim, can print designs or logos on a number of materials. “We can print on T-shirts, jackets, and hats,” said Brown. “We’ve worked on things for ball teams, organizations, churches and political type shirts.” Brown said that he has recently worked on T-shirts for the Red Cross Blood Drive and tour shirts for Chrisman country singer Travis Henry.
Here are the 2023 full moons, including super moons and lunar eclipses
August 1 - Full Sturgeon Supermoon
2:31 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, like Lake Champlain, where they are most readily caught.
This is the second of four consecutive full moons of the year. Look for a slightly brighter and larger full moon in the sky.
August 30 - The Blue Supermoon
9:35 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The saying "once in a blue moon" means a rare occurrence in folklore. However, it predates the current use of the term, which indicates two full moons within a month.
"The term Blue Moon is believed to have originated in 1883 after the eruption of Krakatoa. The volcano put so much dust in the atmosphere that the Moon actually looked blue in color. This was so unusual that the term 'once in a Blue Moon' was coined," according to David Williams of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years, on average.
This will also be the third consecutive supermoon of four, and the biggest of them all.
The moon will be 222,043 miles away from the Earth, besting the other supermoon from up to 4,000 miles. Still, there won't be a noticeable difference between the Blue Supermoon and the others
September 29 - Full Harvest Supermoon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Traditionally, this name goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which falls this year on Sept. 22. This year's Harvest Moon comes unusually early.
October 28 - Full Hunter Blood Moon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this is the time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox and other animals.
This will be the only full moon with a partial lunar eclipse visible to at least part of the United States. Those in New England, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina will see part of the moon shaded brownish red that evening.
You can find start and end times for the eclipse at your location using this link.
November 27 - Full Beaver Moon
4:16 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter.
December 26 - Full Cold Moon
10:33 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
December is when the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule.
2023 FULL MOONS THAT HAVE OCCURRED
Jan. 6 - Full Wolf Moon
6:08 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
February 5 - Full Snow Moon
1:29 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
March 7 - Full Worm Moon
7:40 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
In this month the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. Some more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter.
It's also known as the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night.
April 6 - Full Pink Moon
12:34 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring.
In 2022, this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17.
May 5 - Full Flower Moon
1:34 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The term full flower moon is derived from how Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon.
June 3 - Full Strawberry Moon
11:42 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Strawberry picking season peaks during this month; Europeans called this the Rose Moon.
July 3 - Full Buck Supermoon
7:39 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent.
This will be the first of four consecutive supermoons of the year. Expect a slightly larger and brighter full moon in the sky.
