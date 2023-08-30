100 years ago,

August 30, 1923

MATTOON — Materials for the pavement in the Thirty-third street road in North Okaw township are being hauled, and the contractors are awaiting the shipment of cement for the concrete slab. All the grading is complete and the pouring of concrete will begin as soon as the cement arrives. Thornton & Sons are the contractors on the job...MATTOON — The new Hulman & Company warehouse, in the rear of the present building, Charleston Ave. and Nineteenth Street, has been started. The contractors, James & Shinn, have completed the foundation work and have started the actual construction of the warehouse. It will have a floor space of about 6000 square feet and will be built of brick and concrete...MAGNET — Virgil Hendrix, 20-year-old son of Joseph Hendrix, 409 North Twenty-second street, received on Wednesday bruises and lacerations of the left leg when caught in a mixing machine on the Walsh construction job at Magnet. He was taken to Memorial hospital for treatment. This morning he was said to be improving. The young man makes his home with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Hendrix, in Paradise township...CHARLESTON — Rev. Charles Hogue, former Coles County Minister, who was stationed at Lerna before being transferred to Edgar county, claims that three recent attempts have been made to burn his home in Edgar. At one time, he says, a davenport was found afire. At another time someone threw kerosene saturated cobs at the dwelling, and at still another time he drove off an intruder by firing his revolver. Since moving to Edgar county Mr. Hogue, who began to make things lively following his sermons for law enforcement, was made the victim of an alleged frame-up in which it was charged that the pastor had been indulging in strong drink, but later the charges were found to be untrue.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center — product of donations and hard work — will be ordained Sunday. The groundbreaking ceremony for the 200-bed hospital will be held at 2 p.m. on the 75-acre site north of the Coles County Airport along Illinois 16 between Charleston and Mattoon. Heading the program will be two of the biggest boosters of the project, George M. Tankey and Melvin C. Lockard. Tankey is the vice-president-general manager of the construction equipment division of Blaw-Knox Co. in Mattoon. Lockard served as chairman of the successful campaign to raise $2.5 million to partially finance the new hospital. Donations for the hospital now stand at approximately $2.7 million...MATTOON — "A surge of cold air" may hit the Mattoon area sometime next week. Dallas Price, director of the new climatology laboratory at Eastern Illinois University, admitted today that he was going out on a limb in making the prediction. "We have had this period of long, dry hot weather," said Price. "But it is very likely to be followed by cool weather. My guess is that as soon as the heat wave is over, it will be followed by an opposite extreme," he added...MATTOON — You would never think of a guy who is 5-foot, 8 1/2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds as being a professional football player. But that is the way was with Jack Dean, head football coach at EIU. He had one dream and that was to be a pro football player, and he was. Dean spoke to the Mattoon Kiwanis Club Wednesday at the Holiday Inn. He told about his career in football and what he is trying to accomplish at EIU. "I never was real great in pro football," he said. "I was too little. But I learned more while playing than I could have ever learned in a classroom."