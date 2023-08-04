100 years ago,

August 4, 1923

ARCOLA — The opening of broomcorn harvest in the Central District of Illinois is only two weeks away, says the Broom and Broom-Corn News. An occasional field may be cut the latter part of next week, but the probabilities are harvest will begin a week from next Monday, and then in only a limited way. Harvest will become general the latter part of August. The crop is coming along well. The recent dry hot weather has given it the impetus it needed for rapid development and the showers during the last week gave it the needed moisture to keep it coming along fine...MATTOON — A short circuit in lightwires in a front room in the home of J.M Murphy, 621 Richmond Ave., was the cause of a fire alarm about six o'clock Friday evening. The insulation burned from the wires and filled the room with smoke. There was no damage. P.J. Metzelaars, fireman, received a severe scalp wound when a ladder fell. Several stitches were required to close the wound.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — It's only August, but at least one person in Charleston is looking forward to snow. Genet Metike has never seen snow. She had never eaten pizza, ridden a Ferris wheel or tasted apple pie. Genet is an American Field Service student from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She will be living at the William A. Butler home in Charleston. The daughter of the Governer of Jijiga, (District of) Awraja, Ethiopia, Genet, 18, will be a senior at Charleston High School. Typing, speech, American History, and physical education are the subjects she's signed up for. Genet has five brothers in Ethiopia, but has added two "sisters" in her American family. Diane Butler will be a sophomore at Charleston High School and Carol will be in ninth grade at the Buzzard Laboratory School. Another Butler daughter, Betsy, is a senior in college. One of the new experiences for Genet was the Coles County Fair. The only thing like them in Ethiopia are bazaars, but there are never any rides. She hadn't gotten her courage up to ride the Ferris wheel or octopus yet, but planned to before today. Food was one of the major items that is different in the two countries. Genet had pizza for the first time last week and termed it "very delicious." "She's been very good about tasting everything," said Mrs. Butler.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Imagine a land where schools and businesses shut down just because of a sporting event. Tom Ethridge of Charleston said such a place does exist. It's Brazil. Ethridge recently returned from Brazil after living there for a year as a Rotary Club exchange student. He said Brazilians love soccer and they take the game very seriously. The recent World Cup soccer series in France only added to the frenzy, Ethridge said. "During World Cup '98, when (Brazil) would win, they would throw big parties and carry the Brazilian flag outside their cars and honk," Ethridge said. The city Ethridge stayed in was Porto Alegre, or the "Happy Port." His school days were from 7:40 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. "I did not have to do the tests in school, but I was expected to learn the language," Ethridge said. "The Brazilians are ahead of us because they start to learn chemistry in grade school." Ethridge said he chose to study in Brazil because he wanted to get away and thought South America seemed pretty festive. "The Brazilian culture is more laid back, more open and more friendly to everybody," Ethridge said.