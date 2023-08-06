100 years ago,
August 6, 1923
MATTOON — Thoughts of the tornado of six years ago recurred to the people of Mattoon Saturday afternoon as they awaited the break of the storm which rolled up in black and ominous clouds from the west about 5:15 o'clock. The sultry stillness preceding the storm settled like a cloak; the wind in the clouds was apparent in white rolling streaks, and below and behind the very close, it seemed to the earth storm came. The storm cloud, according to many, was the most ominous lookin since the terrible storm of 1917. Many sought basements or other places of refuge at the approach of the storm. The first rush of the wind as the storm broke filled the air with dust and debris generally. The full force of the wind cracked off limbs and branches of trees over the entire city, which caused the greatest damage in town where they fell across telephone and electric wires. The damage from this cause was general throughout the city. In many instances tree branches seven or eight inches in diameter were snapped off.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Lafayette Township's argument that it cannot afford its share of the Logan Street project appears open to dispute. The Journal Gazette has learned that taxpayers in Lafayette Township are paying the lowest tax levy of any of the county's 12 townships for roads and bridges. It has also learned that the township's tax levy for roads and bridges was lowered from .1250 in 1970 to .1203 in 1971 and .1129 in 1972. This year's tax levy is .1129 for Lafayette Township. In addition, the township's assessed valuation stands at $21 million - the third highest township valuation in the county. Mattoon and Charleston are the only other townships in the county with higher assessed valuations than Lafayette...MATTOON — Two motorcycles were reported damaged by vandals over the weekend. Howard Carman of 217 N. 10th reported to police that parts were taken from his motorcycle after 10 p.m. Friday while it was parked in his yard. Carman said wires to his headlight were cut and the carburetor was damaged. There was no estimate of damage. Richard Russell of 313 Oklahoma reported to police that two unidentified youths slashed the seat on his motorcycle at 9:30 p.m. Sunday while it was parked in his yard. The boys also broke out the headlight and smeared an oily substance on the seat, gas tank and gauges, Russell said. Russell said he was putting up his child's bicycle when he heard a noise. When he went to investigate, he saw the two youths running away.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — Crews are planning to work this month to begin correcting "bleeding" problems with oil on DeWitt and Rudy avenues. Street Superintendent Mike Dow said plans are to use three-block sections of DeWitt Avenue to test a couple of suggestions made by the state highway materials department. Whichever test works better then will be used to complete DeWitt and Rudy avenues and perhaps a few other areas. The problems started last summer after DeWitt and Rudy were part of the city's "oil and chip" maintenance program. Complications arose on the streets that have heavier traffic volume, Dow said, adding that perhaps a different oil should have been used. The bleeding becomes a big problem on hot days...ARTHUR — Herbicide and fertilizer run-off and fish contamination topped some Moultrie-Douglas County residents' lists of concerns about the Upper Kaskaskia Watershed Monday. About 20 citizens met Tuesday night in Arthur to discus concerns for the 114-mile section of the Kaskaskia River. Other top worries included realistic definition of agriculture, waste-water treatment, loss and alteration of habit and jurisdiction of nature resources.
Contact Clint Walker at CWalker@jg-tc.com. To read more about any of these items, consult the online archives at JG-TC.com.
