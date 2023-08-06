100 years ago,

August 6, 1923

MATTOON — Thoughts of the tornado of six years ago recurred to the people of Mattoon Saturday afternoon as they awaited the break of the storm which rolled up in black and ominous clouds from the west about 5:15 o'clock. The sultry stillness preceding the storm settled like a cloak; the wind in the clouds was apparent in white rolling streaks, and below and behind the very close, it seemed to the earth storm came. The storm cloud, according to many, was the most ominous lookin since the terrible storm of 1917. Many sought basements or other places of refuge at the approach of the storm. The first rush of the wind as the storm broke filled the air with dust and debris generally. The full force of the wind cracked off limbs and branches of trees over the entire city, which caused the greatest damage in town where they fell across telephone and electric wires. The damage from this cause was general throughout the city. In many instances tree branches seven or eight inches in diameter were snapped off.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Lafayette Township's argument that it cannot afford its share of the Logan Street project appears open to dispute. The Journal Gazette has learned that taxpayers in Lafayette Township are paying the lowest tax levy of any of the county's 12 townships for roads and bridges. It has also learned that the township's tax levy for roads and bridges was lowered from .1250 in 1970 to .1203 in 1971 and .1129 in 1972. This year's tax levy is .1129 for Lafayette Township. In addition, the township's assessed valuation stands at $21 million - the third highest township valuation in the county. Mattoon and Charleston are the only other townships in the county with higher assessed valuations than Lafayette...MATTOON — Two motorcycles were reported damaged by vandals over the weekend. Howard Carman of 217 N. 10th reported to police that parts were taken from his motorcycle after 10 p.m. Friday while it was parked in his yard. Carman said wires to his headlight were cut and the carburetor was damaged. There was no estimate of damage. Richard Russell of 313 Oklahoma reported to police that two unidentified youths slashed the seat on his motorcycle at 9:30 p.m. Sunday while it was parked in his yard. The boys also broke out the headlight and smeared an oily substance on the seat, gas tank and gauges, Russell said. Russell said he was putting up his child's bicycle when he heard a noise. When he went to investigate, he saw the two youths running away.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Crews are planning to work this month to begin correcting "bleeding" problems with oil on DeWitt and Rudy avenues. Street Superintendent Mike Dow said plans are to use three-block sections of DeWitt Avenue to test a couple of suggestions made by the state highway materials department. Whichever test works better then will be used to complete DeWitt and Rudy avenues and perhaps a few other areas. The problems started last summer after DeWitt and Rudy were part of the city's "oil and chip" maintenance program. Complications arose on the streets that have heavier traffic volume, Dow said, adding that perhaps a different oil should have been used. The bleeding becomes a big problem on hot days...ARTHUR — Herbicide and fertilizer run-off and fish contamination topped some Moultrie-Douglas County residents' lists of concerns about the Upper Kaskaskia Watershed Monday. About 20 citizens met Tuesday night in Arthur to discus concerns for the 114-mile section of the Kaskaskia River. Other top worries included realistic definition of agriculture, waste-water treatment, loss and alteration of habit and jurisdiction of nature resources.

Close Vivian Stewart, 4, and Veronica Stewart, 2, of Charleston pet a calf at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday. Coles County 4-H completion members Kaylin Richey of Mattoon, at left, and Ila Richter of Lerna wait to present their goats at their final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, Thursday evening at the fair in Charleston. Coles County 4-H completion member Lexy Drake of Charleston holds her Rhode Island Red chicken during her final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, at the fair Thursday evening in Charleston. Coles County 4-H youths Abby Metzger, at left, Jessica Logue and Ila Richter ready their animals to be judged during the 4-H goat show Wednesday morning at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. The fair will continue on Thursday with harness racing at 12:30 p.m., livestock auction at 5:30 p.m., and the truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Cruz Hill, 10, of Neoga is shown Tuesday morning leading his 1,135-pound crossbred steer, Nixon, out of the Coles County 4-H beef show ring, where he later won the junior showmanship award. He prepared by walking Nixon in his yard and watching cattle-raising videos. Cruz said the show's judge asked him a trick question about how many steers are born each year. The 4-H'er said he quickly answered "zero" before the judge finished the whole question. Junior Miss Coles County 2023 Adlee McQueen hands a prize ribbon to 4-H youth Braden Snyder during the swine show Monday morning in Charleston. Amira Le Grand, 11, of Oakland guides a 230-pound Duroc Guilt through the ring during the Coles County 4-H swine show Monday morning in Charleston as event superintendent Rod Helton assesses her entry. Amira said her sister, Addy, 9, named this pig "Love." Amira said she and "Love" practiced a lot for their time in the show ring. "I walk her around our yard. She really likes it. It's good exercise and stuff." Kaleb Cash of Cash Electric in Kansas installs a 10-foot ceiling fan on Thursday in the 4-H show ring at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston with the help of his sons, 4-year-old Quentin and 5-year-old Mason, in preparation for the fair and the livestock shows there starting on Sunday. Miss Coles County Fair 2023 Laney Wright, at left, Little Miss Grace Beurskens and Junior Miss Adlee McQueen prepare to give out prize ribbons during the Coles County 4-H swine show Monday morning in Charleston. Photos of 2023 Coles County Fair 4-H activities Coles County 4-H youths tended to their livestock and competed in shows at the 2023 Coles County Fair, which is scheduled to continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Charleston. 