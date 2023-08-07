100 years ago,

August 7, 1923

MATTOON — The Mattoon theater has been obtained for the memorial service for President Harding on Friday afternoon at three o’clock at the time the funeral is being held in Marion, Ohio. All business houses are being urged to decorate their places in a suitable manner. The Mattoon theater was obtained through the generosity of W.B Kneedler, manager, who cancelled arrangements for a Friday matinee in order to devote the theater to the memorial service. “We urge all business houses to close Friday,” John McNutt, chairman of the general committee said this morning. There is some discussion as to whether the Walter L. Main circus should parade Friday morning and exhibit in the afternoon. “Should all day closing be observed here, the circus will probably forego its parade and matinee,” Chairman McNutt said. “However, the circus has obtained permission to show here, and should business houses close in the afternoon only, then the circus will, in all probability, show in the afternoon. In this case, we will ask that it halt its performance for an interval out of respect to the memorial observance. Perhaps prayer may be offered at that time and a brief address delivered on that location.”

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Construction work on the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will begin Aug. 16, it was announced today. An official groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 at the hospital site. George Tankey, president of the Area E-7 Hospital Association board of directors, said that six contractors have accepted letters of intent offered by the board. The contracts total $9,253,634. The final cost of the hospital is expected to be about $11.2 million...CHARLESTON — Cattle rustlers won’t have an easy time in Coles County. The first brand in over 80 years was registered Monday by Wayne Andres and Sons of Route 1, Mattoon. Andres said that he had been considering branding his cattle for some time, but the high meat prices and recent reports of rustling spurred him to action. The last entry on the 142-year-old ledger in the county clerk’s office was July 27, 1889. Andres “Circle A” brand may only be the first of many to be put on the books. The cost of registering a brand — 15 cents...CHARLESTON — The Charleston School Board accepted the resignation of Frank Lane as the assistant principal at Charleston Junior High School Monday night. Lane served as assistant principal at the junior high for the past two years. He has accepted a position as principal of the Brownstown Junior and Senior high school in Brownstown. Lane is the third Charleston unit administrator to resign this summer. Donald Bretsch resigned as principal of Charleston High School and Frank Cooper resigned as assistant principal of the high school.

25 years ago, 1998

NEOGA — The Illiana Dowsers Society will host its annual meeting beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Neoga Municipal Building. It is open to the public. Dowsers are people have the ability to find water, minerals and missing objects without the use of modern electronic equipment. “Some people are very serious about finding oil and water, but others don’t believe in it at all,” said Mel Cameron of Shelbyville, president of Illiana Dowsers of Society. Cameron said dowsers use various instruments to find things such as water, oil, gold and missing objects. The instruments that may be used are copper L-rods, pendulums, chains and even screen door springs...CHARLESTON — Eight years in the demolition derby’s school of hard knocks paid off Saturday for a Charleston man when he won first place at the Coles County Fair. Melvin Schwenke won the feature competition at the demolition derby with the same car he used at last year’s derby, a 1975 Chrysler Newport painted like NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon’s stock car. Schwenke’s car was still in good condition following last year’s derby, but he and his car were worse for wear after Saturday. The car’s transmission line broke at the end of the heat competition, he said, and sprayed transmission fluid into the car. Schwenke said he suffered a third-degree burn on his right foot, his first major injury in a demolition derby.

