100 years ago,

August 9, 1923

MATTOON — For five minutes, beginning on the stroke of three o'clock on Friday afternoon, at the time the funeral for President Harding begins, there will be a universal period of silence in Mattoon, as elsewhere. Every activity will cease; automobiles will stop wherever they chance to be; pedestrians will halt, and business will pause for five minutes out of respect to the dead president. Business generally throughout the city will close down at noon Friday, in observance of the president's memorial here in the afternoon. The Mattoon Country Club, the Public Service Company offices and a few other places will close all day. There will be no parade of the Main circus, and during the afternoon performance, a five-minute period, beginning at three o'clock, will be devoted to a memorial service...MATTOON — Lee Webster, his other, Mrs. Sarah Webster; Mrs. Johanna Johnston and her son William, the itinerant basket weavers arrested Wednesday in Peterson Park, charged with stealing a dog in Effingham, were released Wednesday evening after a compromise was reached. The state's attorney of Effingham advised local authorities to hold them for payment of costs, including advertising costs, and railroad fare from Effingham for the owner of the dog. These costs were paid and the travelers were released...SHELBYVILLE — Clarence Edwin Galbreath, a well-known young man of Shelbyville, was drowned in the Okaw river near Cowden about ten o'clock Tuesday morning. Galbreath and his wife and Mr. and Mrs. Anson Huffer of Decatur had gone to the Geo W. Huffer farm near Cowden to spend a few days camping. They went to the river to fish and swim Tuesday morning. Huffer was on the bank of the river when he heard Galbreath call for help, saying "Come here, quick." Huffer plunged into the water and when he looked for Galbreath he had disappeared. Galbreath was thirty years of age, and was employed as brakeman on the C. & E.L. Railroad. He was on his vacation this week.