Glancing Back for Feb. 17: Mattoon Schools detail stance on paddling

100 years ago,

Feb. 17, 1923

LOVINGTON — In a spirited bidding contest for the late Henry Layman’s forty acre tract north of Lovington, Norman Dial and O.B. Kearney ran the price of the farm to $410.75 per acre. Kearney bid $410.50 but refused to raise Dial when the latter raised the extra twenty-five cents per acre. The farm itself is not regarded as a very high type of farmland. There is scarcely an acre of it under cultivation, being almost entirely timber and pasture land. Also there is a stream which winds its way across one corner of the farm and this of course adds the usual damage. The unusually high figures which this piece of land brought have been the source of much comment since the sale....CHARLESTON — Ed Morris of Mattoon has filed in the April circuit court an assumpsit suit directed against Orrin Snapp and Louretta Snapp, demanding $500 from the Snapps. It is said that on our about July 9, 1921, the Snapps borrowed a sum of money from Morris, giving a promissory note for a stated period of time. The note was executed in Oklahoma and forwarded to Mattoon. The declaration says the Snapps are now residents of Guthrie, Okla.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — James Ray “Jim” Tucker of Mattoon, lacking a month of being 21, returned to the States Feb. 6 from his second tour of duty in Vietnam. A 1970 graduate of Mattoon High School, Tucker enlisted in the Army June 15, shortly after graduation, “to get my service over while I was young.” Mr. and Mrs. Donald E. Tucker, Jim’s parents, had another son, Robert “Bob,” in the service at this time, too. He is also a Vietnam veteran and is scheduled for discharge March 17. The two young man enlisted within two or three months of each other, Bob because of his draft number. Tucker was assigned to A Company 229th Assault Battalion at Bien Hoa, Republic of Vietnam during his first tour. During this time he was in the field for three months earning the Combat Infantry Badge, before being transferred to a unit as door gunner...MATTOON — In view of he recent Supreme Court refusal to hear a case challenging Dallas (Texas) school rules permitting paddling of unruly pupils, the Journal Gazette contacted Ray Lane, superintendent of Mattoon Community District Unit 2, to get the unit’s views on corporal punishment. “We have no set policy, but it is our philosophy that teachers and principals do have this right,” he stated, adding that paddling is only done as a last resort, after all else has failed. The “all else,” according to Lane includes counseling, being kept in at recess or detention.

25 years ago, 1998

LERNA — The $1.67 million Gov. Jim Edgar pledged Thursday to Lincoln Log Cabin State History Site will speed up the development of the site’s new visitor’s center, the site superintendent Tom Vance said. The funds pledged by Edgar will help develop the visitors center’s permanent exhibits and audio-visual educational program, Vance said. The construction of the visitors center is scheduled for completion in 1999....MATTOON — The city council may decide tonight whether to have the 911 dispatchers handle “non-emergency calls”. The county’s 911 board is preparing to charge communities for handling non-emergency calls and is setting up a fee schedule cities such as Mattoon and Charleston would pay. Mattoon Police continue to do 24-hour-a-day dispatching from City Hall, and could continue to do so.