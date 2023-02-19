100 years ago,

Feb. 19, 1923

SHELBYVILLE — Tom Milligan, found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in the Shelby County Circuit Court last week, did not make a new motion for a new trial when brought before Judge Dove on Saturday morning but stated that he preferred to begin his term of imprisonment in the penitentiary at once. It is rumored that after he has served a time, Milligan will present the record of the trial to the board and seek his release. Milligan was convicted of shooting William Armstrong in Cold Spring Township last October. He will be taken to the Chester penitentiary by Sheriff Riley in a few days...CHARLESTON — The adjourned session of the county court convened here this morning. A jury was impaneled and the first case on the docket called was that of Rev. Father B.J. Doyle of Effingham, charged with fishing within a hundred feet of a dam. This case was originally called for hearing last May, but has been continued several times.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — Four persons will be competing for the office of mayor in the Charleston primary on Tuesday, Feb. 27 but one of the mayoral hopefuls won't be listed on the ballot. The three candidates whose names will appear on the ballot are Robert L. Hickman, 34; Mrs. Louise Taylor, 49; and incumbent City Commissioner Leonard Durham, 48. The candidate who will not be listed on the primary ballot is James A. Pelton, 54, running as a write in candidate. Pelton is a locomotive engineer for the Norfolk and Western Railway. As a member of the county board, Pelton has actively opposed plans to locate the $11 million Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on a 75-acre site just north of Coles County Airport along Illinois 16. "I am against the location of the hospital," said Pelton. "I think we can divide the money and update the Charleston and Mattoon hospitals and have as good a facility in each of those as we would in Sarah Bush Lincoln."...CASEY — Gary Huddlestun, Route 3, Casey, is one of six district corn yield winners in the 21st annual Illinois 4-H X-Tra Yield Activity according to Fred Haegele, assistant state 4-H leader with the university of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service. Huddlestun produced a yield of 188.5 bushels per acre of corn from a high activity plot. He won a wrist-watch for his efforts. Huddlestun, 18, has been in 4-H work for eight years, four of them as a junior leader and is a student at Casey High School.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — More than 200 compact discs were among the items stolen in two separate weekend burglaries city police are investigating. According to a report, CDs, money, and other items were stolen from three of the four residents of 1118 Third Street. Taken from the bedroom of Ryan Meece were 60 CDs, a video game, two rings, a book bag containing a calculator and $20. Thirteen CDs worth a total of $195 and an unknown quantity of coins were taken from the bedroom of Rick Walden. $70 in cash was taken from the bedroom of Todd Moroney. Nothing belonging to the fourth resident, Craig Zilm, was missing. Another report said the 1997 Jeep Wrangler belonging to Michael McGurren, 956 Sixth Street, was burglarized while it was parked...62 CDs worth a total of $933 were taken, as were a $30 CD case and spare tire...MATTOON — The litter of five puppies whose home was the Coles County Animal Shelter for about three weeks all have new homes now. The puppies, believed to be a mix of bird dog and Labrador, were first found abandoned in Strasburg and Mattoon, Jan 24. They were retrieved and taken to the shelter the following Monday.