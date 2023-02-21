100 years ago,

Feb. 21, 1923

PARIS — Miss Ellen May, a schoolteacher, was fatally injured when a car in which she was returning from a country social yesterday morning collided with a car on the paved highway near Paris. The car which caused the accident had been stolen from Danville and was driven by two boys who fled.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Construction is scheduled to begin in early April on a $575,000 project designed to upgrade the main access roads to Lake Mattoon. The project calls for the improvement of the blacktopped section of the north-south road extended from Paradise to Neoga. Also to be upgraded is the east-west blacktopped road which intersects the north-south road and extends west to the Mattoon Beach area. City Commissioner Ernest Lorenz announced during the regular meeting Tuesday night that Howell Asphalt Co. of Mattoon was awarded the contract on Feb. 8 by the Cumberland County Highway Department. According to Lorenz, the City of Mattoon was not asked to participate in the cost of the project. He said the city had, however, donated a small strip of land at one of the causeways at the lake in connection with the project.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A local youth will be honored today for being the 50 million and first Cub Scout to register with the Boy Scouts of America. Jacob Evans, a second grader at Jefferson Elementary School, will receive a plaque during a ceremony at the Village Square Mall in Effingham to honor his place in the history of the 88-year-old organization. Jacob, 8, is a member of Cub Scout Pack 143 in Charleston. He joined the Cub Scouts after receiving a flier at school that was advertising an informational meeting. "He's really into nature and the outdoors," Karla Evans, Jacob's mother said...CHARLESTON — The TIF Advisory Board approved $35,000 in funds Thursday for the renovation and expansion of a Charleston restaurant. Mike Knoop, owner of Roc's Blackfront, 410 Sixth Street, had requested the funds from the advisory board. Knoop said the Advisory Board recommended that Roc's receive a $30,000 low-interest loan that will be amortized during a 15-year period with a five year balloon. Knoop said he plans to use the TIF funds to develop another restaurant above the Blackfront.

50 famous firsts from presidential history 50 famous firsts from presidential history 1789: Washington wins unanimously 1800: First White House president 1804: First separate vote for vice president 1806: First child born in the White House 1817: Last of the Founding Fathers 1821: First oath of office to be postponed 1824: First president to lose popular and electoral votes 1825: First son of previous president to serve 1831: First convention to nominate candidates for president 1840: First party platform 1841: First president to die in office 1841: First VP to assume presidency due to death 1844: First dark horse candidate 1850: Last president not a Democrat or Republican 1857: First and only unmarried president 1865: First president to be assassinated 1866: First Congressional override of note 1868: First presidential impeachment 1872: First woman to run for president 1872: First candidate to die before Electoral College meets 1876: First time justices decide an election 1881: Last of the 'log cabin' presidents 1881: First president who was a clergyman 1881: First presidential library 1881: First 'so help me god' 1885: First president to serve separate terms 1901: Youngest president to assume office 1904: First Black American to receive presidential nomination 1909: First president and chief justice 1924: Longest political convention 1928: First Catholic to receive presidential nomination 1933: First four-term president 1956: First televised presidential debate 1960: First televised presidential debate featuring candidates 1960: First Catholic president to win election 1964: First woman to seek Republican nomination 1972: First Black woman to seek nomination 1974: First president never elected to presidency, vice-presidency 1976: First U.S. Naval Academy graduate 1980: First actor to become president 1984: First woman on a presidential ticket 1996: First Democrat to serve a second term since FDR 2000: First presidential race settled by the Supreme Court 2008: First woman to run on Republican ticket 2008: First Black president elected 2016: First president to win on first political run 2016: First woman to win a major party nomination for president 2020: Oldest president to win office 2020: First president to break 75 million votes 2020: First woman of color to be elected VP