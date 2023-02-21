100 years ago,
Feb. 21, 1923
PARIS — Miss Ellen May, a schoolteacher, was fatally injured when a car in which she was returning from a country social yesterday morning collided with a car on the paved highway near Paris. The car which caused the accident had been stolen from Danville and was driven by two boys who fled.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Construction is scheduled to begin in early April on a $575,000 project designed to upgrade the main access roads to Lake Mattoon. The project calls for the improvement of the blacktopped section of the north-south road extended from Paradise to Neoga. Also to be upgraded is the east-west blacktopped road which intersects the north-south road and extends west to the Mattoon Beach area. City Commissioner Ernest Lorenz announced during the regular meeting Tuesday night that Howell Asphalt Co. of Mattoon was awarded the contract on Feb. 8 by the Cumberland County Highway Department. According to Lorenz, the City of Mattoon was not asked to participate in the cost of the project. He said the city had, however, donated a small strip of land at one of the causeways at the lake in connection with the project.
25 years ago, 1998
CHARLESTON — A local youth will be honored today for being the 50 million and first Cub Scout to register with the Boy Scouts of America. Jacob Evans, a second grader at Jefferson Elementary School, will receive a plaque during a ceremony at the Village Square Mall in Effingham to honor his place in the history of the 88-year-old organization. Jacob, 8, is a member of Cub Scout Pack 143 in Charleston. He joined the Cub Scouts after receiving a flier at school that was advertising an informational meeting. "He's really into nature and the outdoors," Karla Evans, Jacob's mother said...CHARLESTON — The TIF Advisory Board approved $35,000 in funds Thursday for the renovation and expansion of a Charleston restaurant. Mike Knoop, owner of Roc's Blackfront, 410 Sixth Street, had requested the funds from the advisory board. Knoop said the Advisory Board recommended that Roc's receive a $30,000 low-interest loan that will be amortized during a 15-year period with a five year balloon. Knoop said he plans to use the TIF funds to develop another restaurant above the Blackfront.
50 famous firsts from presidential history
1789: Washington wins unanimously
1800: First White House president
1804: First separate vote for vice president
1806: First child born in the White House
1817: Last of the Founding Fathers
1821: First oath of office to be postponed
1824: First president to lose popular and electoral votes
1825: First son of previous president to serve
1831: First convention to nominate candidates for president
1840: First party platform
1841: First president to die in office
1841: First VP to assume presidency due to death
1844: First dark horse candidate
1850: Last president not a Democrat or Republican
1857: First and only unmarried president
1865: First president to be assassinated
1866: First Congressional override of note
1868: First presidential impeachment
1872: First woman to run for president
1872: First candidate to die before Electoral College meets
1876: First time justices decide an election
1881: Last of the 'log cabin' presidents
1881: First president who was a clergyman
1881: First presidential library
1881: First 'so help me god'
1885: First president to serve separate terms
1901: Youngest president to assume office
1904: First Black American to receive presidential nomination
1909: First president and chief justice
1924: Longest political convention
1928: First Catholic to receive presidential nomination
1933: First four-term president
1956: First televised presidential debate
1960: First televised presidential debate featuring candidates
1960: First Catholic president to win election
1964: First woman to seek Republican nomination
1972: First Black woman to seek nomination
1974: First president never elected to presidency, vice-presidency
1976: First U.S. Naval Academy graduate
1980: First actor to become president
1984: First woman on a presidential ticket
1996: First Democrat to serve a second term since FDR
2000: First presidential race settled by the Supreme Court
2008: First woman to run on Republican ticket
2008: First Black president elected
2016: First president to win on first political run
2016: First woman to win a major party nomination for president
2020: Oldest president to win office
2020: First president to break 75 million votes
2020: First woman of color to be elected VP
