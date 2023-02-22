MATTOON — Students of Mattoon High School are participating with all other schools throughout the country in the better English Week, which began Monday of this week and will continue through the close of school of Friday afternoon. As a part of the local program, forty-five students from the various English classes of the High School staged a Good English Pageant in the assembly room this afternoon. Each of the participants in the pageant represented some character from an English classic, and properly costumed, gave an entertaining program. A result of the campaign sought is the elimination from conversation and writing, but especially the former, the incorrect usage of many words, as well as the elimination of words to which the "slang" has been applied. It is hoped that expressions "I seen," "hisn," "ain't," "taint" and their first and second cousins which threaten to corrupt the purity of correct speaking will be regulated to the ranks of the has-beens.