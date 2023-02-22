100 years ago,
Feb. 22, 1923
MATTOON — Students of Mattoon High School are participating with all other schools throughout the country in the better English Week, which began Monday of this week and will continue through the close of school of Friday afternoon. As a part of the local program, forty-five students from the various English classes of the High School staged a Good English Pageant in the assembly room this afternoon. Each of the participants in the pageant represented some character from an English classic, and properly costumed, gave an entertaining program. A result of the campaign sought is the elimination from conversation and writing, but especially the former, the incorrect usage of many words, as well as the elimination of words to which the "slang" has been applied. It is hoped that expressions "I seen," "hisn," "ain't," "taint" and their first and second cousins which threaten to corrupt the purity of correct speaking will be regulated to the ranks of the has-beens.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Abby Smith, a sophomore at Mattoon High School was among those who gathered Wednesday night at the school for an AFS variety show benefit show audition to be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 1 in the MHS gym. Ted Black, MHS band instructor is general chairman of the show. Proceeds will be used to help support Mattoon's entire American Field Service Program. This includes hosting a foreign exchange student during a school year, sending a local student to a foreign country under the Americans Abroad segment and in-country educational exchanges...CHARLESTON — Daniel Anthony Horner, 22, was found innocent Wednesday by a Coles County jury of manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting of Russell Eugene Matteson, 21, of Charleston on Dec. 2. The three-man, nine woman jury deliberated only one hour in finding Horner innocent of one count each of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.
25 years ago, 1998
No Paper, Sunday
Contact Clint Walker at CWalker@jg-tc.com