MATTOON — The city's spring yard waste program begins on Saturday with a customer choice. Residents may bring items including leaves to the street department, or they may have leaves picked up at curbside. Commissioner Lois Vonderheide announced the plan Tuesday at an organizational meeting of the city's beautification and recycling committee...CHARLESTON — After less than one year on the job, City Manager Paul Nicholson resigned in an agreement with the Charleston City Council Tuesday afternoon. Neither Nicholson nor Mayor Dan Cougill would elaborate on the resignation. While Cougill said he could not divulge details regarding Nicholson's resignation or any severance package, he said "This was not a sudden decision." Bill Riebe, who started as the city's director of public works on Feb. 2 was named city manager on an interim basis...SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County State's Attorney Bob Broverman filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the county by a Trowbridge resident. Broverman and Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Friedel filed the motion against the January suit by Gerald Hellman, who filed the suit after the Shelby County Board denied Hellman's request to rezone property in Trowbridge from agricultural to general business so he could open a used car lot....CHARLESTON — An EIU wrestler who was hospitalized after being beaten outside of a Charleston Bar last week has been upgraded to fair condition. Paul Lechtenberg of Bloomingdale was one of five EIU students who were attacked by at least three unknown suspects at about 1:10 a.m. Friday outside of Mother's Bar, 506 Monroe Ave. The suspects used a metal bar as a weapon, said Charleston police Lt. Rick Fisher, chief of detectives. Police had made progress in the investigation, but no arrests have been made...MATTOON — Although Dyslexia is not curable, it is treatable. The Dyslexia Centers of America has brought treatments to the Mattoon area at 709 Lake Land Blvd. Elaine Jett, owner of the Mattoon office said the center has treated about 20 people since it opened last spring. "I know people are out there...but I can't reach them," Jett said. "We're still in the dark ages of dyslexia." Mary Ann Rennels, director of the center, said most people who suffer from dyslexia are very intelligent but the neurological disorder holds them back. Therapy sessions include extensive work with computer programs.