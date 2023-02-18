WINDSOR — A citizen who repeatedly seeks to discuss issues with the Windsor City Council feels his civil rights were violated Monday after he was asked to leave City Hall. He was later arrested for disorderly conduct. Charles Hurst of Windsor was escorted from the building by Windsor police Monday after Mayor Alva McQueen attempted to dispute information Hurst had written in area newspapers’ “letters to the editor” columns about the procedure to address the council, according to McQueen. Hurst, a regular at council meetings said Tuesday, “If you are going to have a policy, it should be clear, in writing, reasonable understandable and for everyone.” But how the eviction actually evolved remains unclear. McQueen said he was attempting to clarify the information in the letters...Hurst said McQueen made a reference to Hurst being politically motivated and when Hurst tried to defend himself, McQueen told police to remove him from the building...CHARLESTON — Chicago Roots rockers Mount Pilot is performing a free show tonight at Friends & Co., 509 Van Buren Ave., Charleston. Touring to support “Help wanted, love needed, caretaker,” their debut CD on Austin’s Doolittle Records, the band have a breadth of influences ranging from Doc Watston to Gene Krupa to the Red Hot Chili Peppers...MATTOON — Development of an overall plan designed to serve the community for many years is the top goal of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce in 1998. The chamber and the city are working together to involve citizens and develop the long-term plan. “I think the process is one the city and the chamber board are committed to,” said Richard Berg, the new president of the Chamber’s board of directors. “I feel confident it won’t be a document that just sits on the shelf.”