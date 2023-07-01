100 years ago,

July 1, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

Sales tax figures from 1997 show Coles County struggling to keep up with inflation. Retail sales growth in Charleston was under one percent and the growth in Mattoon was only slightly higher. The city of Mattoon received $3,382 million as its 1 percent share of $338 million in retail sales in 1997, a report from the state Department of Revenue shows. Charleston received $1.48 million from retail sales from $148.1 million. Charleston's revenue from retail sales in 1996 was $1.47 million while Mattoon had revenue of $3,28 million. "We just held our own," said Gary Boske, who tracks retail sales figures for First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust. "Adjusted for inflation, we didn't gain anything." Both communities had increases in food sales and drinking and eating places. Boske said there's no particular explanation for the decline in automotive and filling station sales in both communities. Mattoon had a substantial decline in the apparel category, and both communities dropped significantly in lumber, building and hardware. Mattoon's fall in that category is so steep that it's virtually certain the state shifted one or more businesses from the lumber category to agriculture and others with had a substantial increase in Mattoon...SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville school board members were asked by two business owners to reschedule the 1998-99 prom to avoid chaos in their work places. But, no action was taken on the matter Tuesday. Florest owner Judi Borah and balloon shop owner Camice Barker said having prom on Mother's Day weekend as it was last year created havoc in their businesses as they attempted to add the load of prom orders into their week. Borah, who owns Floral Boutique in Shelbyville, told the board that having the prom scheduled on one of the already busiest weeks of the year created a strain on her and her staff trying to accommodate everyone. "We can't do anything about Mother's Day, and we can't do anything about funerals," but perhaps we can change the date for prom," said Borah. She added that the roughly 125 students ordering flowers have to pay higher prices because during that week, costs go up. In addition, she said that many mothers she has spoken to about having prom on Mother's Day weekend are displeased the event is scheduled around a family-oriented day...ARTHUR — They wear fake beards and perform songs like "Come Together and Build a Barn," but the Electric Amish say they do not mean to offend anyone. But some residents of Arthur, where about 4000 Amish live, are not amused that the group is performing at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair July 25. "There are aspects of Amish life that are funny and the Amish have a sense of humor, but this doesn't feel quite right," said Wilmer Otto, an Arcola real estate agent who was raised Amish. "This looks like one more effort to make money off of someone else's religion." The band's albums "Barn to Be Wild," and "Milkin' It" have sold 50,000 copies since 1993. None of the band members - brothers Kyle and Barclay Grayson and Dean Metcalf - are Amish or were raised Amish. The Graysons are Indianapolis financial consultants. "We feel very confident that people won't be hurt by our act. We're not trying to hurt anyone," Barclay Grayson said. "I don't know if the Amish will be upset, but I don't think they will be too happy about it either," said Duane Kuhns, whose parents are Amish.