100 years ago,

July 10, 1923

PARIS — Since the storm Saturday afternoon, the new filter has failed to clear the city water. Mr. Ewing, chief engineer, said the mixing chamber is filled with mud, but tests have failed to find any sediment in the clear water basin. He is of the opinion that the water is cleared of impurities before it enters the city mains, but the filter will not remove what he thinks is a stain caused by the sudden flow of water from the adjoining lands. The water retains the muddy appearance it had before the filter was installed...NEWTON — Sheriff Jones has two more boarders as a result of his stopping Rex Sturtz and Thomas Kelly of Hazel Dell on Sunday afternoon about three and a half miles northeast of Newton. When arrested the two men had three pints of white mule in their possession. Kelly is the present postmaster at Hazel Dell.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A severe blow to the head may have caused the death of Shirley Ann Rardin. That was the opinion today of Edgar County Coroner Dr. W.A. Bittner. The EIU co-ed, missing since July 2, was found dead Saturday northeast of Paris. The nude body of the co-ed was discovered by four boys who were riding innertubes down Brouilletts’ Creek and decided to cut through the woods on the way to their tent, said Bittner. He said authorities found Miss Rardin’s clothes “all wrapped up and thrown in Brouillett’s Creek.” Bittner said the woman had been dead five to seven days when her body was discovered. He said the body was identified through dental plates and personal effects, including a ring which resembled a wedding band. “She was married before,” said Bittner. The woman, a divorcee, was married to Rich DeWitt, formerly an assistant manager at Hardee’s restaurant in Charleston. Bittner is the first official involved in the case to break the silence in connection with Miss Rardin’s death. Asked if authorities had any leads in the case, Charleston Police Detective Ed Kallis told the JG, “No leads, whatsoever.” The EIU Student senate voted Monday night on the death of Miss Rardin to ask that the university administration hire additional security officers.

25 years ago, 1998

WINDSOR — The Windsor school board approved an increase in the non-certified staff’s and superintendent’s wages after meeting in closed session Wednesday. The board increased the non-certified salaries between 35 cents to 50 cents per hour, effective July 1, with the exception of the recently hired maintenance/custodian. It also approved increasing the salary of Superintendent Sharon Keck by $1,700 a year. The increase bumps her annual salary to $69,700 effective July 1. The increase vote for Keck was 6-1 with Joe Glasscock casting the only “no” vote...CHARLESTON — The Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning denied Rosemary Gruber’s request Thursday to operate the Green Valley Fair at a location on Illinois Route 16 after hearing strong opposition from neighbors of the proposed site. Gruber had requested a conditional use permit to operate her art fair/flea market at a location immediately east of Emro Propane, which would be leased from Steve Witmer of Charleston. Zoning board members were presented with a petition opposing Gruber’s plans that was signed by 35 residents. After the vote, Gruber said she had no comment. Dr. Vic Wall of Charleston was one of the neighbors who spoke at the meeting. “I think what (Gruber) is trying to do is a very good thing,” Wall said. A residential neighborhood is just the wrong location to locate an art fair/flea market, Wall said.