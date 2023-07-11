100 years ago,

July 11, 1923

MATTOON — After two months of a sight-seeing adventure by automobile, Mr. and Mrs. James Redmon of San Francisco arrived in Mattoon Tuesday evening and stopped a short time before continuing on to northern Wisconsin and Canada, intending to camp last night in Fairview Park, Decatur. They have been on the road since May 12, camping at night and driving leisurely by day. The tourists carried the minimum of camp equipment, having learned the essentials in the trip over the Rocky Mountains on their way east. Their cooking utensils were stored in a specially constructed box on the running board of their car. A separate box held a light, two-burner oil stove. Mr. Redmon exhibited the pelt of a mountain lion, shot in the Rocky Mountains about five weeks ago. A bounty of $35 is paid for the pelts of mountain lions, which harass sheep ranches in the west...MATTOON — The Home Telephone Company of this city, which has been owned by Pennsylvania interests, has been sold and taken over by Illinois people. After the formalities of the transfer were made in this city Tuesday, W.C. Lumpkin of Mattoon was elected president and Richard Lumpkin of Mattoon, secretary-treasurer. The company started under the management of the new owners Tuesday Morning.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Marksborough subdivision controversy was tossed into the laps of Mattoon and Charleston officials Tuesday. The Coles County Board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution taking itself out of the zoning dispute. Prior to the board’s action, the county, Mattoon and Charleston had all claimed to have zoning jurisdiction over the proposed 130-acre subdivision. Marksborough subdivision is located within the “twilight zone”, an area covering 1 1/2 miles on both sides of the highway, Illinois 16 between Mattoon and Charleston. Both cities claim to exercise “twilight zone” control over this area. Twilight zoning has never been tested in a court of law. A number of legal experts have told the JG that they believe neither Mattoon or Charleston have jurisdiction over the subdivision...CHARLESTON — A county board committee has been ordered to produce specific cost figures for a new jail. The 9-3 vote came Monday after the head of the Coles County Board’s building and grounds committee requested that the board appropriate $1 million in federal revenue sharing funds for the project...CHARLESTON — The county board has one year to implement a merit system in the sheriff’s office. Board Chairman James Brewster said one of the conditions for state grants totaling $33,000 accepted by the board was that a merit system be implemented within one year.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Bagel bakers at Lender’s Mattoon plant are gearing up to break another Guinness record, this time promoting a new bagel flavor at the 1998 Bagelfest. The first trial run came Wednesday with a second trial Friday for the huge Blueberry bagel. The challenge goes hand in hand with the launching of a new fresh blueberry-flavored bagel, a flavor recently added to the refrigerated and fresh line of bagels made in Mattoon. Plant manager Jim Cudahy said dozens of people from maintenance to production to quality control and management personnel are working toward the successful baking of a 650-pound, record breaking world’s largest bagel. The plant set the record in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1996 with a plain bagel weighing in at 563 pounds.

Toledo American Legion hosts drag bingo fundraiser Emceeing the show Beginning the show Interacting with the crowd Sharon ShareAlike Reaching out Among the audience Belting out a song Emceeing the show In the spotlight Hands up Yellow fringe Top hat and feathers Making a connection Red locks Holding hands Silhouette Cow print