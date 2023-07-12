MATTOON — Will Jones of Cheyenne, Wyo. has fatally injured when he fell beneath the wheels of southbound Illinois Central freight train No. 51, about 7:25 o'clock this morning. The accident occurred in the subway, just north of the Big Four bridge. The man's right leg and right arm were badly crushed near the body. The injured man was taken to Memorial Hospital, where the crushed limbs were taken off, death coming about 10:30 o'clock, due to shock and loss of blood. Jones told one of the nurses who attended him that he had no immediate relatives. The body was taken to the Peers Chapel, where it will remain until an inquest is conducted by Coroner Schilling. Jones, soon after being taken to the hospital, told one of the nurses that he had been thrown off the train by either a member of the train crew or someone stealing a ride, but this is denied by members of the yardmaster's officer, notably John Gerbing, acting yardmaster. Gerbing states that soon after the accident he talked with Wesley Pope, a companion of Jones. Pope, he said, told him the two were on their way to Memphis from Chicago. He said that Jones made an attempt to board No. 51, missing his handhold and falling beneath the wheels. The conductor of the freight train, he says, saw the injured man lying on the track, and realizing that his own train had run over him, stopped his train at once. Train No. 51 is known as a manifest run, running virtually on passenger train time. Jones was about 21 years of age.

MATTOON — Road improvements will be made in Mattoon Township from revenue-sharing funds. The Mattoon Township Board of Auditors voted Wednesday afternoon to approve a bid of $61,008.71 submitted by Howell Asphalt Co. of Mattoon for road improvements. Improvements consist of the following: blacktopping of Dole Road west of Mattoon, connecting Illinois 16 and Illinois 121 and blacktopping a mile section on the Old State Road, extending west from the Lake Road. This will be a 20-foot wide, all-weather road. The improvements were recommended by highway commissioner, Robert Cain....MATTOON — Authorities are seeking a Mattoon man who wrecked a car near Gays early Tuesday. Roy Lynn Bryant, 18, faces charges of reckless driving, feeling, or attempting to elude police officers and disobeying a flashing red stoplight in connection with the incident. Mattoon police first observed Bryant allegedly disobeying a traffic signal at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 18th and Richmond. Bryant allegedly operated his car in a reckless manner and at high speeds through Mattoon and then along Western Ave. Road for approximately six miles west of Mattoon. He then turned south on a rural road to Gays and finally wrecked the vehicle against a fence belonging to Vernon Goodwin. Bryant fled the scene on foot and has not been seen since according to police...MATTOON — Joseph R. Spitz, Mattoon city attorney, told Kiwanians Wednesday that he was quite alarmed when the present mayor approached him to take this job. "I had a lot of apprehension," he said. "I was afraid it would take too much time. But I have found the job to be very rewarding and interesting, although I was right about one thing. It does take a lot of time. Spitz said the city attorney's post is not a policy-making job. "The council has to vote, but I don't," he said. "My biggest job is to prosecute all violations of city ordinances, and believe me, there are a ton of city ordinances, some that I have never read." The attorney said that he attends court once a week. "I call this DDJ Day...or dogs, drunks and junk day."