100 years ago, July 13, 1923

WINDSOR — Miss Carrie Cochran, aged about fifty years, ended her life on Thursday evening by jumping into a well at her home here. She had been in the water for perhaps two hours before being found. No cause is assigned by relatives which would lead Miss Cochran to wish to end her life, other than despondency over the death, a week ago, of her mother, Mrs. Sarah Cochran, with whom she made her home. When the searchers went to the back porch of the Cochran home they found on a box which had covered the opening to a well on the porch a note which read, “In here.”...CASEY — Elmer Deverick was struck by lightning yesterday and instantly killed. He and a companion were in a buggy and were driving into a barn when the flash came. His companion was stunned, but otherwise unhurt. Deverick resided on a farm in Moonshine district. He was about 60 years old and is survived by a widow and step-daughter.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A fire at Gano Welding Supply Co. in Charleston Thursday triggered explosions that sent acetylene tanks flying almost four blocks. The fire started about 1:45 p.m. and Charleston trucks were called to the scene about 1:50 p.m. The building is located in the north side of Charleston, about three blocks from the downtown area. Ken and Oscar (Duke) Gano, co-owners of the business, were both in the building when the fire started on a truck trailer parked next to the main building according to Ken Gano, Jr. Charleston police evacuated residents from their home for about a three-block area near the fire. Charleston Police Chief Thomas Larson said the people were kept away for about an hour. Several of the acetylene tanks exploded and traveled as much as four blocks. One of the tanks landed just a few feet from a home three blocks from the fire. Another tank went through the roof of the old Brown Shoe Co. building several blocks away. The building is now occupied by John Winnett’s Plumbing and Heating Co. Ken Gano, Jr. said the fire had started because “there was too much gas going through too little space,” The first explosion the Gano’s heard was a safety valve which blew off one of the tanks.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Celebrating her birthday Sunday surrounded by friends and relatives gave Ruth Easton few chances to sit down. But the energetic Red Cross volunteer didn’t seem to mind, smiling with every new visitor who made their way through the reception line at the First Christian Church in Mattoon. Turning 100 today, the petite Easton said she has no additional plans to celebrate this birthday. “I think this (Sunday’s celebration) will be about it,” she said. An estimated 200 people filed into the open house at the church, where the walls were decorated with photographic memories and numerous certificates of recognition for Easton’s decades of volunteer work, especially that with the Red Cross...WINDSOR — Approximately 20 volunteers armed with belt sanders, paint brushes and hammers took advantage of near-perfect weather conditions to make improvements to the Windsor City Park. The volunteer work day at the park is one of the first steps toward a total park renovation estimated to cost at least $150,000.

The city has already been notified it is the recipient of a $50,000 grant for the park, but officials and volunteers are still waiting to hear if it will also receive another $75,000 matching grant for additional improvements.

