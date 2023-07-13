100 years ago, July 13, 1923
WINDSOR — Miss Carrie Cochran, aged about fifty years, ended her life on Thursday evening by jumping into a well at her home here. She had been in the water for perhaps two hours before being found. No cause is assigned by relatives which would lead Miss Cochran to wish to end her life, other than despondency over the death, a week ago, of her mother, Mrs. Sarah Cochran, with whom she made her home. When the searchers went to the back porch of the Cochran home they found on a box which had covered the opening to a well on the porch a note which read, “In here.”...CASEY — Elmer Deverick was struck by lightning yesterday and instantly killed. He and a companion were in a buggy and were driving into a barn when the flash came. His companion was stunned, but otherwise unhurt. Deverick resided on a farm in Moonshine district. He was about 60 years old and is survived by a widow and step-daughter.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — A fire at Gano Welding Supply Co. in Charleston Thursday triggered explosions that sent acetylene tanks flying almost four blocks. The fire started about 1:45 p.m. and Charleston trucks were called to the scene about 1:50 p.m. The building is located in the north side of Charleston, about three blocks from the downtown area. Ken and Oscar (Duke) Gano, co-owners of the business, were both in the building when the fire started on a truck trailer parked next to the main building according to Ken Gano, Jr. Charleston police evacuated residents from their home for about a three-block area near the fire. Charleston Police Chief Thomas Larson said the people were kept away for about an hour. Several of the acetylene tanks exploded and traveled as much as four blocks. One of the tanks landed just a few feet from a home three blocks from the fire. Another tank went through the roof of the old Brown Shoe Co. building several blocks away. The building is now occupied by John Winnett’s Plumbing and Heating Co. Ken Gano, Jr. said the fire had started because “there was too much gas going through too little space,” The first explosion the Gano’s heard was a safety valve which blew off one of the tanks.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — Celebrating her birthday Sunday surrounded by friends and relatives gave Ruth Easton few chances to sit down. But the energetic Red Cross volunteer didn’t seem to mind, smiling with every new visitor who made their way through the reception line at the First Christian Church in Mattoon. Turning 100 today, the petite Easton said she has no additional plans to celebrate this birthday. “I think this (Sunday’s celebration) will be about it,” she said. An estimated 200 people filed into the open house at the church, where the walls were decorated with photographic memories and numerous certificates of recognition for Easton’s decades of volunteer work, especially that with the Red Cross...WINDSOR — Approximately 20 volunteers armed with belt sanders, paint brushes and hammers took advantage of near-perfect weather conditions to make improvements to the Windsor City Park. The volunteer work day at the park is one of the first steps toward a total park renovation estimated to cost at least $150,000.
The city has already been notified it is the recipient of a $50,000 grant for the park, but officials and volunteers are still waiting to hear if it will also receive another $75,000 matching grant for additional improvements.
States where people live the longest
States where people live the longest
The average life expectancy in the United States is 78.8 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’ (CDC) mortality rates in the U.S. for 2019 show the average life expectancy for men was 76.3 years, while the average for women was 81.4 years. Most gaps in life expectancy can be explained by the risk factors that people engage in. The disparity between men and women, for example, is because women tend to engage in less risky behavior than men, and suffer fewer vehicular accidents. People living in the Southern United States are more likely to be smokers, which is a leading cause of death. A 2016 American Cancer Society study found that cigarettes contribute to one in four cancer deaths in the country. Most of the 10 states with the highest attributable cancer deaths were located in the South, which explains why many of the states with the lowest life expectancies can also be found across the region. Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state’s average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively. Read on to learn the average life expectancy in your state.
You may also like: States with the most multi-generational households
Canva
#51. West Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 74.8
- Total seniors in the state: 367,400 (20.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #46
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 0.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#50. Mississippi
- Average life expectancy: 74.9
- Total seniors in the state: 486,804 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #50
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.4% male, 56.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.8% White, 27.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#48. Alabama (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 75.4
- Total seniors in the state: 854,312 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #44
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 20.1% Black or African American, 1.1% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#48. Kentucky (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 75.4
- Total seniors in the state: 754,559 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #49
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.1% White, 6.1% Black or African American, 1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#47. Arkansas
- Average life expectancy: 75.9
- Total seniors in the state: 524,237 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #45
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 10.7% Black or African American, 1.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Most popular baby names in America
Canva
#45. Oklahoma (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 76
- Total seniors in the state: 635,222 (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #47
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.7% male, 55.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 5.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#45. Tennessee (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 76
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (16.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #43
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 11.3% Black or African American, 1.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#44. Louisiana
- Average life expectancy: 76.1
- Total seniors in the state: 742,194 (16.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #48
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 71.9% White, 25.3% Black or African American, 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#43. Ohio
- Average life expectancy: 76.9
- Total seniors in the state: 2.0 million (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #30
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 44% male, 56% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.6% White, 9% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#41. Indiana (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 77
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #36
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.1% male, 55.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.1% White, 6.4% Black or African American, 2.1% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: How many in America?
Canva
#41. South Carolina (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 77
- Total seniors in the state: 935,538 (18.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.4% male, 55.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 20.6% Black or African American, 1.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#40. Missouri
- Average life expectancy: 77.3
- Total seniors in the state: 1.1 million (17.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #39
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.1% male, 55.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.5% White, 8% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#39. Georgia
- Average life expectancy: 77.8
- Total seniors in the state: 1.5 million (14.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #41
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.5% male, 56.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.9% White, 24.5% Black or African American, 3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.9% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#37. Michigan (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78
- Total seniors in the state: 1.8 million (17.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #26
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.9% male, 55.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.2% White, 10.3% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1.8% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#37. North Carolina (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78
- Total seniors in the state: 1.8 million (16.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #37
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.2% White, 17.2% Black or African American, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Oldest cities in America
Canva
#36. New Mexico
- Average life expectancy: 78.1
- Total seniors in the state: 377,730 (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #42
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.7% male, 54.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.1% White, 1.4% Black or African American, 33.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#35. Pennsylvania
- Average life expectancy: 78.3
- Total seniors in the state: 2.4 million (18.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #19
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.3% White, 7.2% Black or African American, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#34. Delaware
- Average life expectancy: 78.4
- Total seniors in the state: 189,638 (19.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.9% male, 55.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.4% White, 14.7% Black or African American, 3.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#32. Kansas (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.5
- Total seniors in the state: 477,996 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #28
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92% White, 4.1% Black or African American, 4.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.4% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#32. Nevada (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.5
- Total seniors in the state: 498,219 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 47% male, 53% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.2% White, 6.9% Black or African American, 11.6% Hispanic or Latino, 9.4% Asian, 1% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: 10 toxic cleaning products and their natural alternatives
Pixabay
#31. Washington D.C.
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 87,537 (12.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: Not ranked
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 41.2% male, 58.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 37.8% White, 56.9% Black or African American, 5.6% Hispanic or Latino, 3.1% Asian, 0% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#30. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.7
- Total seniors in the state: 285,978 (21.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97.7% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#28. Alaska (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 90,588 (12.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #33
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 71.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 49.4% male, 50.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 78.1% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, 6% Asian, 10.5% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#28. Montana (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 207,909 (19.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #27
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.7% male, 52.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 0.1% Black or African American, 2% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 2.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#27. Wyoming
- Average life expectancy: 79
- Total seniors in the state: 98,789 (17.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #35
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.9% male, 52.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 2% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: What the world was like when your grandparents were born
Canva
#24. Maryland (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 959,887 (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.2% male, 56.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 66.7% White, 24.8% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 5.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#24. South Dakota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 153,799 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #22
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.7% White, 0.7% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 0.4% Asian, 4.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#24. Texas (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 3.7 million (12.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #40
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.6% male, 55.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.8% White, 9.5% Black or African American, 23.5% Hispanic or Latino, 4% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#22. Idaho (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.3
- Total seniors in the state: 288,617 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #24
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.4% male, 52.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 3.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#22. Illinois (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.3
- Total seniors in the state: 2.0 million (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.8% male, 56.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 81.1% White, 11.8% Black or African American, 7.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: County in every state with the most born-and-bred residents
Canva
#20. Iowa (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 553,575 (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 96.7% White, 1.4% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 0.9% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#20. Wisconsin (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.0 million (17.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.9% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 1.9% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#18. New Hampshire (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 253,147 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #6
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.4% male, 54.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97.5% White, 0.7% Black or African American, 1.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#18. Virginia (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1.4 million (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 77.1% White, 16.1% Black or African American, 3% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#17. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 312,295 (16.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #23
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 45% male, 55% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Pets banned in every state
Canva
#16. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 125,201 (20.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 97% White, 0.6% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#15. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.8
- Total seniors in the state: 767,496 (18.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #19
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.6% White, 1% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. Arizona (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1.3 million (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.3
--- Breakdown by sex: 46% male, 54% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.7% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 13% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. North Dakota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 120,177 (15.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.9% male, 54.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.8% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.2% Asian, 2.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#11. Rhode Island (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 187,155 (17.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #7
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.3% male, 56.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 90.4% White, 3.7% Black or African American, 5.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: How COVID-19 has impacted everyday life in America
Canva
#11. Utah (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 79.9
- Total seniors in the state: 365,198 (11.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 94.3% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 6.2% Hispanic or Latino, 1.7% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#10. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 80
- Total seniors in the state: 4.5 million (20.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.1% White, 9.2% Black or African American, 15.5% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#8. New Jersey (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.5 million (16.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.2% male, 56.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 78.6% White, 10.5% Black or African American, 10.6% Hispanic or Latino, 7.2% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#8. Washington (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 1.2 million (15.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #14
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 87.1% White, 2.2% Black or African American, 3.6% Hispanic or Latino, 6.9% Asian, 1% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#6. Colorado (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.5
- Total seniors in the state: 845,378 (14.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #5
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.7% male, 54.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 90.9% White, 2.8% Black or African American, 10.8% Hispanic or Latino, 2.4% Asian, 0.9% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: Most popular baby names for baby boomers
Canva
#6. Massachusetts (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1.2 million (17.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #11
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.5% male, 56.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.4% White, 5% Black or African American, 4.8% Hispanic or Latino, 3.9% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#4. Connecticut (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.9
- Total seniors in the state: 629,032 (17.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #3
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.8% male, 56.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 87.8% White, 6.8% Black or African American, 6.4% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#4. Minnesota (tie)
- Average life expectancy: 80.9
- Total seniors in the state: 921,491 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.6% male, 54.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 93.9% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#3. New York
- Average life expectancy: 81.3
- Total seniors in the state: 3.3 million (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #16
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.1% male, 56.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 74.1% White, 12.9% Black or African American, 11.5% Hispanic or Latino, 6.9% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.6
- Total seniors in the state: 5.8 million (14.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #17
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.6% male, 55.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 69.3% White, 5.3% Black or African American, 20.6% Hispanic or Latino, 16.1% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Pixabay
#1. Hawaii
- Average life expectancy: 82.3
- Total seniors in the state: 269,470 (19.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.2% male, 54.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 28.1% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 53.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
You may also like: States with the most seniors
Pixabay
States where people live the longest
American life expectancy dropped in 2021 for the second year in a row and represents the largest two-year decline since 1921-1923. The average life span across the entire population is 76.1 years—the lowest since 1996. Life expectancy can be affected by numerous factors, from genetics to air quality to economic opportunities. Stacker used data from the 2023 County Health Rankings to determine the 25 states where people live the longest. The 2023 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2018-2020 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2023 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively. Please note that in the data below, the demographics for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders were left out due to being less than 0.5% of the senior population. The two exceptions on this list are Utah (0.5%) and Hawaii (7.0%).
Keep reading to see if your home state made the list of areas where people live the longest.
Canva
#25. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 297,101 (21.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#24. Maryland
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 1,003,383 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 63.2% White, 25.0% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 5.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. North Dakota
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 123,840 (16.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #20
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 1.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#20. Wisconsin
- Average life expectancy: 78.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1,054,247 (17.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.3% male, 53.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.4% White, 3.1% Black or African American, 2.0% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#19. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.0
- Total seniors in the state: 322,833 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.5% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#18. Arizona
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,333,985 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #32
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.7% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 13.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,406,480 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 16.2% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Idaho
- Average life expectancy: 79.2
- Total seniors in the state: 314,010 (16.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.6% male, 52.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.6% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 200,201 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#14. New Jersey
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1,563,621 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.0% male, 56.0% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 10.0% Black or African American, 11.2% Hispanic or Latino, 7.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#13. New Hampshire
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 267,741 (19.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.0% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 133,173 (20.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.9% male, 53.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#11. Utah
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 388,120 (11.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #33
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.2% male, 52.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 6.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 789,896 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.2% White, 1.0% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 3.0% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 4,598,996 (21.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 8.9% Black or African American, 16.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#8. Colorado
- Average life expectancy: 80.0
- Total seniors in the state: 880,167 (15.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #9
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.6% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 10.9% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#7. Connecticut
- Average life expectancy: 80.1
- Total seniors in the state: 649,172 (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #3
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 82.5% White, 6.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Massachusetts
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,216,447 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.5% White, 4.3% Black or African American, 5.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Washington
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,251,640 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.2% White, 2.1% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#3. Minnesota
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 959,272 (16.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.9% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.1
- Total seniors in the state: 5,964,526 (15.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 55.8% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 21.8% Hispanic or Latino, 16.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
Contact Clint Walker at
CWalker@jg-tc.com.
To read more about any of these items, consult the online archives at
JG-TC.com.
Contact Clint Walker at
CWalker@jg-tc.com. To read more about any of these items, consult the online archives at JG-TC.com.
Dive into hometown history
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.