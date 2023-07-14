100 years ago,

July 14, 1923

MATTOON — William E. Patterson, well known farmer, living northwest of the city, and Miss Gladys Van Deren, whose home is in Gays, were found not guilty of disorderly conduct by a jury which heard the evidence in the case in Judge Gibler's court late Friday afternoon. Patterson and the young woman had been arrested on June 10 by Officers Uttinger, Hendrix, and Brimberry while the two were occupying a room in what is known as the American Hotel, 1410 1/2 Broadway. Only three officers testified for the prosecution. They stated that Patterson and the girl were in the room together when the arrest was made, but that the door was open. Witnesses for the defense, some of whom who had apartments in the hotel, or who had visited guests of the hotel, said they frequently passed the room in which Patterson and the young woman were found and that the door was always open. They said they saw nothing disorderly in the conduct of the two.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The original site of the Brown Shoe Co. in Mattoon will soon be razed. Eugene Bauer, present owner of the property that now houses Bob Peters Body Shop and the Coast to Coast Store at 112-116 N. 16th has announced the property will be razed later this year. A contract has been signed with Leslie "Bub" Young to demolish the building. The final disposition of the property after demolition of the building will be made at a later date, according to Bauer. It was 51 years ago, in 1922, that Brown Shoe Co. opened a plant in Mattoon at this address. The company's workforce grew from 50 in the first year to 300 in the second year of operation. Production was 2,200 pairs of shoes a day...CHARLESTON — An inquest into the death of Shirley Ann Rardin of Charleston will be held Tuesday. The inquest is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. in the Edgar County Courthouse in Paris, according to W.A. Bittner, the county coroner. Bittner told the Journal that an autopsy report by Dr. Grant Johnson, chief of the forensic medicine division of Springfield Memorial Hospital, has been completed. "It will say the girl was killed by a gunshot wound to the head," said Bittner. According to Bittner, authorities have not been able to determine "where or when" Miss Rardin was shot. Charleston police detective Ed Kallis was asked if authorities had been able to come up with any new leads in connection with the death of Miss Rardin. He indicated that police had some leads, but declined to reveal what they are and that he believes the person who shot Miss Rardin "is from this area."

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Kerasotes Theaters is not planning to sell the Will Rogers theater despite rumors to the contrary, Kerasotes' director of real estate reported. Bob Gallivan of Kerasotes said the movie theater company is not planning on selling the theater because it is still a profitable business. "We have no plans whatsoever," Gallivan said. Gallivan said the Will Rogers theater provides an alternative for moviegoers in Charleston who do not have a vehicle or moviegoers who do not want to pay the higher ticket prices at the ShowPlace 8 in Mattoon. Cindy Titus, executive director of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, said she had recently heard rumors about the movie theater being sold. Titus said she hears the same rumor every year. Kerasotes Theaters purchased the Will Rogers theater and the Time Theater in Mattoon in 1983. In December 1995, Kerasotes Theaters closed the Time Theater and the Cinema 3 in Mattoon after opening the ShowPlace 8.

