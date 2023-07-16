100 years ago,

July 16, 1923

MATTOON — Mrs. B.H. Lawson has come to the aid of the park proposition in the southeast part of the city with a gift of $4500, which she is willing to make under certain reasonable conditions. The attention of Mrs. Lawson was attracted to the park movement by the stories concerning it that it appeared in the Journal. Mrs. Lawson has been residing for several months at Knoxville, Tenn. and as she considers Mattoon as her permanent home she has always kept in touch with Mattoon affairs through the Journal. When she read about the park improvement, she wrote a letter to the Journal offering to supply $4500, providing the park would be named Lawson Park, after her husband, the late B.H. Lawson and she be paid six percent interest on the $4500 during her lifetime.

50 years ago, 1973

SHELBYVILLE — One man drowned and a second man is believed to have drowned in Lake Shelbyville Sunday. The body of Charles Neuhs, 23, of rural Decatur, was pulled from the lake at 1 p.m. Neuhs was swimming at the 9th Street Beach just north of the dam, according to a spokesman for the Shelby County sheriff's office. "One of his friends saw him go under," said the spokesman. "He was under the water approximately 10 minutes before they found him." The spokesman said attempts were made to revive Neuhs by his friends. He was then taken to Shelby Memorial Hospital in Shelbyville where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities are searching today for a Tuscola man believed to have drowned in the lake. Dave Emerick, 36, was swimming at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday with three other men near the Wilborn Creek access area when he disappeared. A spokesman for the Moultrie County sheriff's officer said Emerick apparently suffered a cramp. Emerick and the other men were swimming from a boat.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon woman was ordered Tuesday to pay more than $16,000 in restitution to the R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. plant because she made a bomb threat to the plant last year. Kristin Evermon, 18, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to a disorderly conduct charge, admitting she made the threat to the Mattoon plant by telephone on June 19, 1997. She was placed on probation for two years and also was ordered to write a letter of apology to the plant's employees. The restitution was to cover the loss of production the company experienced during the roughly two-hour evacuation and shutdown that followed the bomb threat...CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's building and food service workers put an end to nearly a year of contract negotiations Tuesday, voting to approve a two-year agreement. In addition to salary increases over a two-year period, the contract includes provisions pertaining to subcontracting, moving furniture, student workers, job bidding and lunch breaks. The contract includes a 3 percent across-the-board rate increase retroactive to Sept. 14, 1997, and an additional 3 percent effective Sept. 14, 1998. However, subcontracting of jobs, not salary increases, was the main issue of contention between the two parties throughout negotiations. The contract will allow private contractors to provide their own personnel to the food court that will be built at the university. The new contract protects union members by preventing them from being laid off due to the food court.