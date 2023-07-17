100 years ago,

July 17, 1923

SULLIVAN — Mrs. Maud Martin of Sullivan has filed suit against Guy Martin for divorce, including in her bill the complaints that her husband did not properly provide for her and their children and that he was guilty of cruelty toward her. The couple were married in 1912 in Dahlgren, where Mrs. Martin’s parents lived at the time. The defendant is well known in central Illinois as an amateur baseball player...CHARLESTON — Raymond Wright, employed by the Andrews Lumber & Mill Company, was seriously injured when two fingers of the left hand were cut off. The thumb and a third finger were badly injured. The accident occurred when a canvas glove Wright was wearing became caught in a machine...CASEY — George Richard, 23 years old, a farmhand on the George Stratton farm, three miles east of Casey was drowned yesterday afternoon in Northfork creek near the pumping station. He had been plowing when two friends came by and persuaded him to go swimming. The body was in the water about three hours before it was recovered. The body was sent to his home in Martinsville.

50 years ago, 1973

ARTHUR — A carnival employee was shot in the stomach with a double-barrel shotgun earlier today in Arthur. Stewart Babcock, 24, of Miami, Fla., was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit in Champaign at press time. Babcock was shot in front of an Arthur tavern at approximately 1 a.m. He was rushed to Burnham City Hospital where he underwent surgery. Babcock was in surgery until approximately 9:30 a.m. The Douglas County sheriff’s office is holding three suspects in connection with the shooting. The three men are from Arcola. Babcock is an employee of the Jimmy Drew Show, currently at the Arthur Fair. He was reportedly shot following an argument with the three suspects in the tavern. The three suspects were arrested several hours after the shooting following a manhunt by law enforcement officials. Complete details of the shooting were not available. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office would only say that the suspects were brought to the Douglas County Jail at 4 a.m.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The staff at Fox Ridge State Park hopes the addition of electrical hookups in the campground will have an increase in the amount of tourism. The park will start putting in the hookups when it receives the $300,000 granted to them as part of the fiscal year 1999 state budget. Shirley Anderson, park office associate, said the addition of the hookups would be beneficial to Charleston because there are not a lot of places to stay in the area for visitors or tourists. “A lot of the campers that some here are somewhat disappointed there is no electricity,” Anderson said. “The county is short of camping facilities facilities in Charleston and Mattoon.” The estimated cost for campers to use the electricity will be $11...CHARLESTON — The generosity of a former Oakland man has helped improve undergraduate education at EIU for two decades. The legacy of the late John Redden lives on through the donation of the family farm to the EIU Foundation — the proceeds from which have been used to fund the Redden faculty grants to support undergraduate education at Eastern. A sign identifying the 300-acre farm, located 2½ miles north of Oakland, was recently erected. Mark Henry farms the land.