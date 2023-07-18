SHELBYVILLE — Thieves gained entrance to the Big Four station Monday night by crawling through the ticket window. A heavy charge was used to blow the safe, which was totally demolished, the pieces being scattered all over the room. The sum of $111 was obtained from the safe, according to a checkup by Station Agent A.J. West. This is the fourth time the safe in the station has been blown in the past four years...PARIS — Charles Rousch of Palestine, who sustained three broken ribs and a painful cut on one leg when the Rousch Special racing car which he was driving, owned by the Rousch Motor Company of Terre Haute, skidded into the fence on the southeast turn of the racing course on Sunday while going at a fast rate of speed, is in the Paris Hospital recovering from his injuries. Four spectators, standing along the fence, were also injured in the accident.
CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old Charleston resident faces criminal charges stemming from a shooting in Arthur Tuesday. Earl Cravens was scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court in Tuscola today on one count each of aggravated assault and attempted murder. He allegedly shot a carnival employee in the stomach with a double-barrel shotgun at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday across the street from Bozo’s Tavern in Arthur...TUSCOLA — Searchers found the body of David Wayne Emrick in Lake Shelbyville Tuesday. A spokesman for the Moultrie County sheriff’s office said the body was found at 1 p.m. about 50 feet from the spot where the 36-year-old Tuscola resident was swimming when he disappeared Sunday morning. Emrick had been swimming in Lake Shelbyville near the Wilborn Creek Access area with three other men when he apparently suffered a cramp and went under...CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months in Coles County jail in Coles County Circuit Court. Roy Lynn Bryant allegedly made phone calls to Lorenzo Patterson on July 10 with the intent to annoy him. Also on July 10, he used obscene language in a loud voice while driving by Saunders Standard Station at Lake Land and Marshall, in such a manner as to alarm and disturb Patterson and provoke a breach of peace.
EFFINGHAM — A landmark Effingham building will become a high technology hub for area businesses, according to a plan released by a local development group. Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. and National Trail Development LLC announced Wednesday that the former Sacred Heart School will become the Effingham Business & Technology Center. The two-story 1950 vintage school will become the centerpiece of a master plan to develop the property and surrounding seven-acre parcel. The plan calls for a park and a pedestrian bike path linking the property with downtown...CHARLESTON — Rachel Vaughn of Charleston has returned from Thailand after living and going to school there for a year through the Rotary youth exchange program. Thailand was Vaughn’s 10th choice. Vaughn stayed with her host family in the territory of Nakhonratchasima in the city of Korat. Vaughn attended an all-girls school with an attendance of 4,000 students. Learning the Thai language was difficult, said Vaughn, because it is based on five tones. One word, like “my,” can have five different meanings because of the tone that is used,” Vaughn said. “Listening to Thai music helped me to speak the language,” Vaughn said.
States where people live the longest
American life expectancy dropped in 2021 for the second year in a row and represents the largest two-year decline since 1921-1923. The average life span across the entire population is 76.1 years—the lowest since 1996. Life expectancy can be affected by numerous factors, from genetics to air quality to economic opportunities. Stacker used data from the 2023 County Health Rankings to determine the 25 states where people live the longest. The 2023 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2018-2020 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2023 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively. Please note that in the data below, the demographics for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders were left out due to being less than 0.5% of the senior population. The two exceptions on this list are Utah (0.5%) and Hawaii (7.0%).
Keep reading to see if your home state made the list of areas where people live the longest.
Canva
#25. Maine
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 297,101 (21.7% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #12
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#24. Maryland
- Average life expectancy: 78.6
- Total seniors in the state: 1,003,383 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #13
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female
--- Breakdown by race: 63.2% White, 25.0% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 5.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. North Dakota
- Average life expectancy: 78.8
- Total seniors in the state: 123,840 (16.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #20
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 1.9% Native American or Alaska Native
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#20. Wisconsin
- Average life expectancy: 78.9
- Total seniors in the state: 1,054,247 (17.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.3% male, 53.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 92.4% White, 3.1% Black or African American, 2.0% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#19. Nebraska
- Average life expectancy: 79.0
- Total seniors in the state: 322,833 (16.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #21
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.5% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#18. Arizona
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,333,985 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #32
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female
--- Breakdown by race: 79.7% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 13.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Virginia
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Total seniors in the state: 1,406,480 (16.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #31
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.0
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 16.2% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Idaho
- Average life expectancy: 79.2
- Total seniors in the state: 314,010 (16.5% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #34
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.6% male, 52.4% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.6% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#15. Rhode Island
- Average life expectancy: 79.4
- Total seniors in the state: 200,201 (18.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #4
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female
--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#14. New Jersey
- Average life expectancy: 79.5
- Total seniors in the state: 1,563,621 (16.9% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #25
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.0% male, 56.0% female
--- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 10.0% Black or African American, 11.2% Hispanic or Latino, 7.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#13. New Hampshire
- Average life expectancy: 79.6
- Total seniors in the state: 267,741 (19.3% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #10
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.0% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#12. Vermont
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 133,173 (20.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #18
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.6
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.9% male, 53.1% female
--- Breakdown by race: 95.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#11. Utah
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 388,120 (11.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #33
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 47.2% male, 52.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 89.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 6.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Oregon
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 789,896 (18.6% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #29
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.8
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 88.2% White, 1.0% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 3.0% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Florida
- Average life expectancy: 79.7
- Total seniors in the state: 4,598,996 (21.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #38
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 8.9% Black or African American, 16.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#8. Colorado
- Average life expectancy: 80.0
- Total seniors in the state: 880,167 (15.1% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #9
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.5
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.6% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 10.9% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#7. Connecticut
- Average life expectancy: 80.1
- Total seniors in the state: 649,172 (18.0% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #3
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.4
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female
--- Breakdown by race: 82.5% White, 6.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Massachusetts
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,216,447 (17.4% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #2
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.2
--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 84.5% White, 4.3% Black or African American, 5.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Washington
- Average life expectancy: 80.2
- Total seniors in the state: 1,251,640 (16.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #15
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.7
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 83.2% White, 2.1% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#3. Minnesota
- Average life expectancy: 80.4
- Total seniors in the state: 959,272 (16.8% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #1
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 72.9
--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female
--- Breakdown by race: 91.9% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native
Canva
#2. California
- Average life expectancy: 81.1
- Total seniors in the state: 5,964,526 (15.2% of state population)
- Health care for seniors rank: #8
- Senior demographics:
--- Median age: 73.1
--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female
--- Breakdown by race: 55.8% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 21.8% Hispanic or Latino, 16.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
Contact Clint Walker at
CWalker@jg-tc.com. To read more about any of these items, consult the online archives at JG-TC.com.
Dive into hometown history
