100 years ago,

July 18, 1923

SHELBYVILLE — Thieves gained entrance to the Big Four station Monday night by crawling through the ticket window. A heavy charge was used to blow the safe, which was totally demolished, the pieces being scattered all over the room. The sum of $111 was obtained from the safe, according to a checkup by Station Agent A.J. West. This is the fourth time the safe in the station has been blown in the past four years...PARIS — Charles Rousch of Palestine, who sustained three broken ribs and a painful cut on one leg when the Rousch Special racing car which he was driving, owned by the Rousch Motor Company of Terre Haute, skidded into the fence on the southeast turn of the racing course on Sunday while going at a fast rate of speed, is in the Paris Hospital recovering from his injuries. Four spectators, standing along the fence, were also injured in the accident.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old Charleston resident faces criminal charges stemming from a shooting in Arthur Tuesday. Earl Cravens was scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court in Tuscola today on one count each of aggravated assault and attempted murder. He allegedly shot a carnival employee in the stomach with a double-barrel shotgun at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday across the street from Bozo’s Tavern in Arthur...TUSCOLA — Searchers found the body of David Wayne Emrick in Lake Shelbyville Tuesday. A spokesman for the Moultrie County sheriff’s office said the body was found at 1 p.m. about 50 feet from the spot where the 36-year-old Tuscola resident was swimming when he disappeared Sunday morning. Emrick had been swimming in Lake Shelbyville near the Wilborn Creek Access area with three other men when he apparently suffered a cramp and went under...CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months in Coles County jail in Coles County Circuit Court. Roy Lynn Bryant allegedly made phone calls to Lorenzo Patterson on July 10 with the intent to annoy him. Also on July 10, he used obscene language in a loud voice while driving by Saunders Standard Station at Lake Land and Marshall, in such a manner as to alarm and disturb Patterson and provoke a breach of peace.

25 years ago, 1998

EFFINGHAM — A landmark Effingham building will become a high technology hub for area businesses, according to a plan released by a local development group. Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. and National Trail Development LLC announced Wednesday that the former Sacred Heart School will become the Effingham Business & Technology Center. The two-story 1950 vintage school will become the centerpiece of a master plan to develop the property and surrounding seven-acre parcel. The plan calls for a park and a pedestrian bike path linking the property with downtown...CHARLESTON — Rachel Vaughn of Charleston has returned from Thailand after living and going to school there for a year through the Rotary youth exchange program. Thailand was Vaughn’s 10th choice. Vaughn stayed with her host family in the territory of Nakhonratchasima in the city of Korat. Vaughn attended an all-girls school with an attendance of 4,000 students. Learning the Thai language was difficult, said Vaughn, because it is based on five tones. One word, like “my,” can have five different meanings because of the tone that is used,” Vaughn said. “Listening to Thai music helped me to speak the language,” Vaughn said.

