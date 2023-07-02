100 years ago,

July 2, 1923

MATTOON — Beginning today, all pool hall proprietors who have been selling soft drinks over bars or counters in their places of business must eliminate this sort of trade or suffer the consequences, according to an edict issued to them this morning by Chief of Police Portlock. This, according to Portlock, is in accordance with the provisions of an ordinance passed by the city council some years ago. The pool hall proprietors - three of them who have been selling such drinks - were told that they might dispose of the stocks they had on hand. All readily agreed to eliminate this sort of business. The chief said he believed that such business tends to attract to the pool halls boys and youths who have no business there. Mayor Ozee, at the beginning of his administration on May 1, had virtually decided not to issue pool licenses during his term of officer, but decided later to issue them...CHARLESTON — Nelson Freeman, the fifteen-year-old son of Ernest Freeman of Charleston, was detained this morning by Deputy Sheriff Shirley on complaint of the boy's father. The boy decided to see the world and started out in his father's car Sunday afternoon, getting as far as Mattoon. The father came to Mattoon this morning to get the car and the boy.

50 years ago, 1973

TOLEDO — The body of Benjamin E. White was pulled from the Embarras River about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. White, 34, of rural Lerna had been missing since 1:30 a.m. Friday when he entered the river near Ryan Bridge, about seven miles northeast of Toledo. The body was found tangled in a grape vine near the spot where White entered the river by officers of the Illinois Department of Conservation. White was reported missing by three witnesses, Robert Greeson, 36; Greeson's son, Mike, 13; and Lonnie Lucas. The Cumberland County sheriff's officer said the three reported the incident at 3 a.m. Friday. They told authorities White said he was going for a swim. Asked what White and his companions were doing near the bridge prior to White's disappearance, Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hiles said: "I don't know. They weren't fishing, I guess, just sort of horsing around." Hiles asked why the incident was not reported to authorities until 3 a.m. "At that hour they might have done a little hopeful looking themselves," said Hiles. "Then they would have to get to a telephone. That might take time. They might have thought he would show up. It is kind of an odd situation," said Hiles. The coroner said an inquest would be held "as soon as we get an autopsy report from Dr. (Byron) Ruskin of Mattoon. I imagine we will receive it in a day or two."

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Six hairs and some apparent footprints may prove that huge mammals roamed Coles County 20,000 years ago. "It could be the hard evidence we need," said Vincent Gutowski, a professor in EIU's geology/geography department. For 10 years, Gutowski and a host of undergraduate students have sifted through and pored over countless bucketloads of dirt, rock, and debris taken from digs near the banks of the nearby Embarras River. Tree stumps discovered during a routine class exercise were the first indication that something very special was happening. "What was unusual was how well-preserved they were, and that they were found rooted - still standing upright," Gutowski said. "That was significant in proving that the stumps had developed there rather than having been moved to that location." EIU researchers also found depressions, or holes, in the old soil measuring nearly 40 inches across and more than nine inches deep. Jeffrey Saunders, research scientist at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, is "99 percent sure" that the depressions are tracks from very large mammals traveling though very shallow water, Gutowski said. The most likely candidates are known as mastodons, earlier and larger ancestors of the modern-day elephant.'

