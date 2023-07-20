100 years ago,

July 20, 1923

TUSCOLA — Two white mule distillers, seven barrels of mash and twenty gallons of booze with the largest white mule distillery outfit ever taken in a raid in this county are now at the courthouse in custody of Sheriff Ellers as the result of a carefully planned surprise party carried out by the sheriff and his deputies, Albritton and Parker. Wednesday evening they drove to a farmhouse, situated about one half mile off the road back in the timber, north of Flicklin in the Chicken Bristle neighborhood. On reaching the spot they were met at the door by a man whom they afterwards found to be the proprietor of the distillery, D.C. Nelson, who at once realized that the law was about to be put into effect, and he even kindly invited the officers to proceed with the search...MATTOON — Carus Icenogle, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Icenogle, today received word that he had successfully passed the Illinois state bar examination, which he took in Chicago on July 10 and 11. He is now visiting with his parents, and will remain until he makes application to the supreme court to be formally admitted to practice. Mr. Icenogle graduated from Mattoon High School in 1918 and attended the U of I for five years, graduating last spring from the college of law, receiving the degree of Ll. B.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Contracts for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will be awarded next Thursday, it was announced today. "We are going to do it, believe it or not," William Hurlburt, director of the new hospital, told the Journal Gazette. "It will be a very long meeting," said Hurlburt. "In order to do everything legal we have to go through every single item on the contract. The architects, Area E-7 board, state people, everyone will be there," he said. Hurlburt said that one reason for the delay in awarding contracts was that the low bidder on general construction of the hospital had withdrawn. The low bid for general construction submitted on May 25 was Buckley Construction Co. with a bid of $4,269,000...MATTOON — A Mattoon girl has been missing since 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lela Fuller, 14, was visiting her brother in Yuma, Ariz. when she disappeared. Miss Fuller left her brother's home without saying where she was going and had not been seen since. Police in Arizona and in the western states have been notified of her disappearance. It is not known whether she ran away or was involved in foul play. Miss Fuller will be a sophomore at Mattoon High School in the fall.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Kimberly Clapham sat patiently and smiled continuously for several minutes during what seemed like hundreds of pictures Saturday evening. Then she took a breath, received some hugs from family and friends and let it begin to sink in that she was named Miss Teen Bagelfest for 1998. Katie Haskett won the miss pre-teen title and Kourtney Carman won the little miss Bagelfest crown. They were among 47 entrants in the Bagelfest queen pageant that attracted a few hundred spectators to Peterson Park despite the warm weather...MATTOON — The family of an area woman reported missing since Thursday evening is asking for help in the search. Linda Bail, 57, disappeared since she left her sister's Ivesdale home by herself on Thursday. Bail told a family member she was coming to Mattoon, but Bail hasn't been heard from since, a family member said Sunday.

