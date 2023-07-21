100 years ago,
July 21, 1923
ARCOLA — Relative to the story appearing in Friday's Journal Gazette, in which a young woman giving her name as Jewel Smith made serious charges against L.T. (Nixie) Yeargin of Oakland, a feature writer in today's Chicago Herald and Examiner has the following interesting narrative: "A young and unsophisticated man, 64, without a tooth in his bold head, and and old, old lady of 17, got themselves into a Chicago jail yesterday as a result of a flirtation in Arcola. The girl, who climbed out upon the Great Northern Hotel fire escape and called for help, admitted after many hours of questioning, in the office of Assistant State's Attorney William J. Grace of the Juvenile court, that she is a married woman. While she posed as a sweet young thing with childish ideas and no faith to guide her, she told a story that killed and buried her poor mother in three different towns. When shown the discrepancies in her story, the pretty flapper admitted her mother, whom she had said she 'hoped to meet in heaven' was not dead at all, but living in Chesterville. The girl is not Jewel Smith, but Miss Thelma Turpin, who on July 4, married Roy Daniels of Oakland. The man is Lyman T. Yeargin, publisher of the Oakland Ledger, a weekly paper in that city, married and with a married son 34 years old. 'That girl told me she was broke. I got off the train at Arcola and carried her grip. I had nothin' in mine but a pair o' socks and she said I was kind and she was broke. I said that's all right, come to Chicago with me and I'll send you back to Arcola. I'll be right nice to you. She asked me if I had any money, because the last fellow she went away with was broke. I said I had and she came. You see, I've learned my lesson, but that girl - and gosh darn but she was pretty - told me that I couldn't be her husband; I'd have to register as her daddy. I got two rooms and when we got to 'em, I took out a pint of real bonded whiskey. I'll be honest.' "'You tried to kiss her,' I reminded the old man, who bristled perceptibly and came back with - 'Tried to? Why, by gosh, I did kiss her. Five times, and she kissed me five! Then she said she wanted $50. I told her I didn't have it. Now it looks mighty funny to me that she would lock me in my room and go through all that monkey business. She said it was $50 or she would raise Cain with the hotel manager. After she locked the door I began to see my mistake. Why, fifty years ago a woman forty years old wouldn't be smart enough to do such a trick.'"
50 years ago, 1973
SIGEL — A Sigel man, Clifford Allen Wiffenbach, 31, was killed Friday afternoon when a ditch he was working in caved in. Effingham County Coroner Dr. R.R. Lystila said Wiffenbach apparently had an arrangement with village officials to connect his own lateral to a main sewer line under construction near his home. He was in the 12-foot deep trench apparently doing preliminary work when the dirt wall collapsed about 1:45 p.m. A backhoe operator saw the cave in and called a nearby worker. Wiffenbach's body was found under about two feet of earth, Dr. Lystila said...MATTOON — A rural Mattoon woman is trying to get the speed limit on a section of the Old State Road reduced. The strip of road involved extends from the Lerna Road to U.S. 45, located just south of Mattoon Golf and Country Club. Mrs. K.R. (Anne) Diepholz of Route 3 told the Journal Gazette that residents along the road "are very concerned about the high rate of speed and the number of accidents on our road." The speed limit on the road is 65 mph.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — Bagelfest week entertainment opens tonight with two concerts in Peterson Park. The Sounds of Swing performs at 4 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. The world-renowned Dorsey orchestra is making its second Bagelfest week appearance in three years. Comedian Rex Havens and major entertainment by Band of Justice and Big House are set for Friday evening. Dr. Wu's Rock and Soul Revue is the main evening entertainment Saturday.
