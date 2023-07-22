MATTOON — An estimated 2.750 people braved the smothering heat for the unofficial start of Bagelfest as the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra soothed the crowds with renditions of its greatest hits. The crowd apparently felt it was too hot to dance, though, as the area of the grass sectioned off for dancing was untouched for the entire concert. Members of the audience were seen frequently wiping the sweat off their brows, and in between songs and solos, members of the band were doing likewise. "This is my personal favorite part of Bagelfest," said Val Mullens, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. "We had this band two years ago and decided to ask them back again. The crowd does seem to be down a little big, but the heat probably kept people away...ARTHUR — Jennifer Kingery of Arthur said being named Miss Moultrie-Douglas Fair Queen came as a complete surprise. "I had no idea it would be me. It's pure shock," said Kingery. She competed against eight other young women for the title with this year's theme, "Under the Sea." Kingery, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Mary Kingery of Arthur. She will be a senior at Arthur High School this fall. She added her future plans are to attend Southern Illinois University and study dental hygiene...MATTOON — A mysterious water problem on South 17th Street appears to have been solved. The problem that first arose last Thursday in the basement of the Checkley Insurance Agency, 416 S. 17th Street appears to have been traced to a nearby rental home that had an unusually high meter reading - to the tune of about 200,000 gallons. The problem puzzled officials last week and Monday. Even shutting down mains in the area didn't stop the flow from an otherwise unused pipe. Water department officials said Checkley employees discovered the problem last Thursday but the origin of the treated water couldn't be determined. A private firm hired by Checkley dug a hole under the stairway and discovered a steady water flow that kept pumps going throughout the weekend. Department General Manager Mike Smyser said a meter reader found the high reading in the area Tuesday morning at a rental home owned by Nancy Owen....MATTOON — Missing person Linda Bail has been located alive and safe in Newton County, Ark., Mattoon police said Tuesday. There were no arrests in the case and no foul play is suspected. Police thank all those who helped try to locate Bail since she was reported missing late last Thursday...MATTOON — A Mattoon woman had a hole-in-one Monday at Mattoon Golf & Country Club during a fundraiser golf outing for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Glenda Owens had the ace on No. 11. She won a $25,000 savings bond from First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust...TOLEDO — A young Mattoon child was found unharmed Tuesday afternoon after he wandered about four miles from his grandfather's home near Toledo. Police and rescue personnel from around Cumberland County along with officials from Springfield and the Effingham County Canine Unit, were among those called to assist in the search, which began about 11:30 a.m. The child was found unharmed by Deputy Paul Kuhns and his search dog at about 3:18 p.m. said Deputy Jason McFarland of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. "He was hot and tired - we all were," said McFarland after the search. In addition to the heat factors, police were concerned the child would enter a corn field which would have made the search more difficult. The boy, estimated to be about 3 or 4 years old, apparently followed Bear Creek about four miles as police and rescue personnel and other volunteers followed his footprints.