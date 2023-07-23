100 years ago,

July 23, 1923

MATTOON — A street car collided with an automobile belong to G.C. Kerns, 321 Richmond Avenue, on Saturday afternoon, denting the rear of the automobile and damaging a spare tire. Kerns' daughter, Miss Nora, riding in the rear seat, was shaken up by the collision but received no injuries. The automobile was parked on the south side of Broadway, near the Hotel Byers, and Kerns attempted to back out, thinking that the street car was a safe distance away.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Pine Acres drainage ditch struck back at one of its critics Friday night. Water in the controversial ditch reportedly cut the soil from the roots of a 30-foot tree. A high wind then sent the tree crashing onto the home of Richard Marshall of 508 Woodlawn, an opponent of the drainage ditch project. Marshall and his family are in California on vacation. Mrs. Delmar Marshall told the Journal that her son called her Sunday night to say that he had arrived safely in California. "We didn't tell him anything about the tree falling on his house," she told the JG. "We didn't want to ruin his vacation," she added...MATTOON — Kay Dorner, 19, of 508 Crestmore, Miss Effingham County, was named one of the 10 finalists after three days of talent, bathing suit and formal gown judging at the Miss Illinois Pageant Saturday night. The Miss Illinois Title finally went to Colleen Metternich, 23, Miss Heart of Illinois, of Carthage. Mrs. Robert Dorner, her mother, said that Kay was pleased with her performance in all the categories and felt she did the best she could. Kay played the third movement of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" in the talent competition. The pageant was held in Aurora...MATTOON — Lela Fuller, 14, 1312 S. 2nd was found Saturday in Yuma, Ariz. According to Mrs. James Fuller, the girl's step-mother, she was being "harbored by a neighbor." Miss Fuller was visiting her brother in Yuma at the time of her disappearance last Wednesday. She returned to Mattoon Sunday. Charges of kidnapping may be pending against the neighbors who kept Lela, said Mrs. Fuller.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A judge Wednesday refused to bar two codefendants and another potential witness from testifying at the trial of murder suspect Charles C. Drum. Circuit Judge Ashton Waller also said he would only consider allowing the jury at Drum's trial to see limited parts of transcripts, not entire transcripts, of earlier testimony if the witnesses refuse to testify. Defense attorney Steve Ryan sought to bar the testimony of two men already convicted of roles in the Jan. 4, 1997, killing of Mattoon resident and Lake Land College student Shane Ellison...SULLIVAN — The Sullivan school board plans to have a new electronic sign installed between the middle and high schools, while taking into consideration some protests from Sullivan residents. The sign, costing about $41,000, will display a Coca-Cola advertisement and feature scrolling, lighted messages about school events and parent's messages. The occupants of two homes located near the Sullivan high school had previously voiced their protests against the new sign. Residents said that the sign would be a safety hazard for children, distracting to passing drivers and questioned the ethics of the Coke advertisement. "Coke is providing the sign in exchange for a contract to supply the school with Coke products," said Dale Crawford, a member of the Sullivan school board. Crawford also said that the sign's new location will be closer to the high school than its original proposed location, and the sign's display will be LED, which is a low-power wattage.

