100 years ago,

July 24, 1923

CHICAGO — Mrs. John R. Thompson, Jr., daughter-in-law of the millionaire restaurant man, is the most recent victim of highway robbers who make a specialty of roadhouse patrons. She was trailed in from the Wayside Inn, east of Evanston, early Saturday and robbed in front of her apartment at 325 Fullerton Parkway. With her at the time of the robbery was Owen Gilman, a broker residing at the Ambassador Hotel. He was also stripped of his valuables, but refused to discuss the incident. Mrs. Thompson had attended the horse show at the Onwentsia Club on Friday evening and stopped at the Inn with friends for supper and dancing later. It was there she met Gilman who later offered to escort her home in his machine. Her husband and his father are touring Europe. No report of the robbery was made to the police at the time. The following day, however, a neighbor telephoned the Hudson avenue police station. Detectives were assigned to investigate, but could only gain hearsay details. Gilman, formerly a butter and egg broker, was mentioned with Miss Natalie Talmadge, movie actress, in dispatches shortly before her marriage to Buster Keaton in 1921. Mrs. Thompson is a former Mattoon young woman, being a daughter of J. Tom Bell and a niece of the late Mrs. G.E. Colson. Mr. Bell and his family removed a number of years ago from Mattoon to Chicago, where Mrs. Thompson met her future husband. She has made visits to this city since her marriage.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The storm that clobbered Mattoon last Friday may have caused as much as $100,000 in damages. According to Bill Wright of the Checkley Insurance Agency, wind damage to two of the low-cost housing units east of 9th on Rudy "could be as high as $30,000." He estimated that 90 percent of the minor damage caused by the storm was in the form of fallen limbs on homes and cars. "Power lines, of course, suffered greatly during the storm," said Wright, and there have been several areas struck by lightning. Tom Gover, of J. Logan Gover, Inc., called the storm, "the worst one we have had in some time."...MATTOON — A resolution was passed Monday night by the Mattoon Board of Education to close the Mattoon Area Adult Education Center Thursday, July 26. The center will be closed until the board receives some sort of guidelines from the state and pending some type of budget for next fall. Ray Lane, superintendent of Mattoon schools said, "Seemingly, it is true that the adult center has a change of funding coming. Before we used a grant for the one lump sum. Now, it seems as through only the academic subjects will be funded such as reading, writing and arithmetic." Lane said that the vocational education subjects are very questionable at this time.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The work on the bike trail between Mattoon and Charleston is almost complete, but the trail is already being used by many area residents. Mike Benslay of Mattoon said he and his family rode their bicycles from Mattoon to Charleston and back four weeks ago. Benslay and Joe Martin of Charleston said one of the best things about the trail is that families do not have to worry about traffic when they are bicycling. Carrie Owens of Charleston said the warning signs that were posted along the bike path's intersections with streets and highways raise motorists' awareness of bicyclists. Owens said she also liked that much of the bike trail in the county is enclosed by trees. She said the trees separate bicyclists from the sights and sounds of traffic. The trail was constructed by A.J. Walker Construction Co. and designed by Upchurch and Association, both of Mattoon. Assistant City Engineer Dan England, who oversaw the work on Charleston's side of the bike trail, said the construction costs of the trail will total around $607,000 when it is completed.

Close Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them. Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s. 2023 Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild held their annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them. Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s.